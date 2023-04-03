Securiport Wins Five Govies Government Security Awards

Security Today Magazine Announced the 2023 Platinum and Gold Winners

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 29, 2023, the Security Today awarded Securiport the Platinum Award for its proprietary API product under the Behavior Analytics, and Security & Risk Intelligence categories. In addition, Securiport’s POI system has received the Gold Award in three categories: Access Control – Biometrics, Behavior Analytics and Security & Risk Intelligence. The Govies Government Security Awards recognizes outstanding government security products in a variety of categories and the criterion for selecting the winners includes features, interoperability, quality, design, and impact in the Security industry.

A Platinum Award winner in Behavior Analytics and Security & Risk Intelligence, Securiport’s proprietary Advanced Passenger Information (API) uses advanced analytics to process travelers’ information for authorities to have threat detection tools for better decision making. The API system equips border security stakeholders with sophisticated systems and offers guided analytical capabilities.

Securiport is also recipient of the Gold Award for its patented POI system that provides advanced threat detection using robust risk assessment tools across the immigration and border security systems. Securiport’s POI system integrates Rules-Based Targeting tools to support the authorities at the borders and provides real-time feedback, with an alert regarding potential criminals or other person of interest.

“Winning the Security Today’s Govies Government Security Awards is a testament of our team’s commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence as we strive to deliver the best products and services. We are committed to exceeding expectations and setting new standards of excellence in our industry.” said Dr. Enrique Segura, President, and CEO at Securiport LLC. “We are honored to be recognized for our proprietary systems and be a leader in our industry. We are proud of what we have accomplished as we are driving innovation and delivering exceptional results."

Govies Government Security Awards was launched in 2009 by 1105 Media Infrastructure Solutions Group, the same company behind Security Today, the only integrated product and technology magazine and online editorial magazine reaching the entire security market. The Awards are competitive, and winners are selected by an independent panel of judges from the security industry.

About Securiport LLC

Securiport, a global leader in intelligent immigration and civil aviation security solutions and services, is headquartered in Washington D.C. USA, and leverages cutting-edge biometric technologies as well as advanced data analytics tools to provide authorities with the knowledge and assurance to ensure order and efficiency across transnational borders.

For more information about Securiport, visit www.securiport.com.