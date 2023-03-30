AACM President Pun Wa Kin's Inauguration

MACAU, March 30 - The Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) held the inauguration ceremony of President Pun Wa Kin at AACM office today, inaugurated by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Eng. Raimundo do Rosário, witnessed by the Acting Chief of the Cabinet of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Carlos Manuel Rangel Silvano Fernandes.

Mr. Pun Wa Kin sworn in as the president of AACM under the witness of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Eng. Raimundo do Rosário. The Secretary encouraged President Pun wa Kin to take the challenge of the new position, continue to fulfill the mission of AACM in safety supervision, and closely communicate with the industry, leading Macau's civil aviation industry into a new era after the pandemic.

Mr. Pun Wa Kin expressed his gratitude for the Secretary’s trust and support, and pledged to continue upholding the principles of "Integrity, Responsibility, Professionalism and Teamwork", working hand in hand with colleagues and continue to ensure safety in Macau's civil aviation industry. Mr. Pun Wa Kin also said that as the aviation industry enters the recovery phase after the pandemic, AACM will work together with the aviation industry to restore normal commercial operations of flight services and help promote a moderate and diversified development of Macao's economy. He also hopes that Macau International Airport can continuously improve airport infrastructure expansion, optimize travel environment, expand its network, and provide more diversified aviation products for Macau and the Pearl River Delta region, enabling Macau's aviation industry to better integrate into the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Mr. Pun Wa Kin graduated from the University of Kansas in the United States with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He later received a Master's degree in Public Administration jointly awarded by Peking University and the National School of Administration. Mr. Pun Wa Kin joined AACM in 1998 and held various positions, promoted to Acting Director of the Flight Standards and Licensing in 2006 and Vice President of AACM since June 2019.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the directors of the subsidiary government bodies, Acting Chief of the Cabinet of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, and department heads of AACM.