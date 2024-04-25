UM professor Gui Changfeng elected as fellow of American Association for the Advancement of Science

MACAU, April 25 - Prof Gui Changfeng, chair professor and head of the Department of Mathematics in the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Macau (UM), has been elected as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). He is the only scholar in Macao to receive this prestigious honour this year. AAAS is an esteemed scientific society. The fellowship, which is a lifetime honour, awarded to Prof Gui is not only a testament to his research achievements but also an international recognition of his outstanding contributions to the global scientific community.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is a widely-recognised scientific society, with over 100,000 members worldwide. Its publication, Science Magazine, is widely recognised as the premier international scientific journal. Since 1874, the AAAS Council has annually selected outstanding scientists from its worldwide membership based on their academic impact and scientific contributions. The scientists selected are conferred with the title of AAAS Fellow, which is a lifetime honour that recognises their exceptional achievements.

Prof Gui was previously elected as an inaugural fellow of the American Mathematical Society (AMS) and a fellow of the Simons Foundation in recognition of his significant contributions to the study of partial differential equations. He has also received many awards, including the Research Achievement Award of the Pacific Institute for the Mathematical Sciences, the André Aisenstadt Prize in Mathematics from the Centre de Recherches Mathématiques, the Best Paper Award from the IEEE Signal Processing Society, and the Overseas Cooperation Fund of the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Prof Gui was the Dan Parman Endowed Distinguished Chair in Applied Mathematics at the University of Texas at San Antonio. In 2006, he was selected as a Chang Jiang Scholar Chair Professor by the Ministry of Education of China. His main research interests include non-linear partial differential equations and image analysis and processing. He has solved many of the world’s challenging mathematical problems. In addition, Prof Gui has published nearly a hundred papers in leading international journals, including Annals of Mathematics, Inventiones Mathematicae, and Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics.