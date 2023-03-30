Nona Scientific Promotes Mac McKellar to CEO, Harnessing 12 Years of Diagnostic Lab Experience to Drive Revolutionary Technology and Patient-Centric Care
OCALA, FL, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nona Scientific Promotes Mac McKellar to CEO, Harnessing 12 Years of Diagnostic Lab Experience to Drive Revolutionary Technology and Patient-Centric Care Improving healthcare outcomes one test, one result, one patient at a time.
Nona Scientific, a leading provider of diagnostic laboratory services, is proud to announce the appointment of a new CEO, Mac McKellar, who will lead the company into the next phase of growth and innovation. McKellar brings 12 years of experience and a proven track record of success in the diagnostic lab space, having worked his way up, most recently, from National Sales Director to Company President.
Under McKellar's leadership, the lab has achieved several milestones, including expanding the lab footprint, launching molecular and microbiology departments, and creating new divisions to serve customers better. Mac also played a pivotal role in strategically maneuvering Nona Scientific through the COVID pandemic. During this time of uncertainty, they launched their long-term care (LTC) division which partnered with senior living communities across the country to identify the virus and other respiratory pathogens like the flu, RSV, and pneumonia. Most recently, expanding their LTC offerings to include UTI and wound testing.
"As the new CEO, my vision for Nona Scientific is to be the leading diagnostic laboratory recognized for its cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and commitment to improving healthcare outcomes, one patient at a time," said McKellar. "To achieve this goal, we must be forward-thinking and always looking for ways to improve and expand our services. Our recent acquisition of an additional 2,500+ sqft of lab space, which will serve as a new training facility and room to launch new service offerings, is just the beginning."
McKellar also highlighted recent accomplishments of the lab, such as the creation of new divisions for long-term care and toxicology development, which will be dedicated to further helping combat the opioid epidemic. "Our success up to this point is not based upon one person, but an entire team effort. We continue to build a team comprised of industry experts and go-getters who look daily to better the lab and patient outcomes. I am blessed to be able to lead the Nona Family and work with so many incredible individuals," he said.
Mac is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and moving the lab forward with purpose. "While filling the shoes of Mike Palmer, previous CEO, is not easy, I am fortunate enough to have worked side-by-side with him for the past four years. During this time, Mike and our team have worked diligently to prepare me for this day," he said.
With McKellar at the helm, Nona Scientific is poised to continue its impressive growth and positively impact the communities it serves. “One test. One result. One Patient at a time”
