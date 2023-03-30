WeDriveU Customers Named 2023 Best Workplaces for Commuters and Best Universities for Commuters

These accolades from Best Workplaces for Commuters set our customers apart and reflect the positive impact on their communities. We’re thrilled for the winners, our passengers, and our drivers...”
— Jeremy Devray, WeDriveU Director of Customer Success
BURLINGAME, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WeDriveU, a National Express company leading shuttle solutions for workplaces and campuses, today announced 11 customers were named Best Workplaces for Commuters and Best Universities for Commuters across more than 15 locations served by its shuttles.
The program honors U.S. employers and properties with a “National Standard of Excellence” designation for exceptional commuter benefits, such as shuttles, transit passes, vanpools, bicycling and parking cash-out options (enabling commuters to trade free parking for a cash equivalent).
WeDriveU congratulates client Princeton University (Princeton, NJ) on their first appearance on the list, joining AMA Plaza (Chicago, IL), Genentech (South San Francisco, CA), Northwestern University* (Chicago, IL), Oyster Point Mobility* (South San Francisco, CA), Tesla (Fremont, CA) and other clients returning as award winners for several consecutive years.
“This was a record-breaking year recognizing top employers and universities offering high-level commuter benefits,” said Julie Bond, Program Manager, Best Workplaces for Commuters. “WeDriveU and their customers raised the bar with mobility solutions that are economically and environmentally beneficial.”
BWC’s award ceremony featured a keynote from Princeton’s TigerTransit team highlighting their electrification plans (watch: bit.ly/3lUOGcz).
“As journeys to workplaces and campuses evolve, our customers are leading the way by making it easier for commuters to choose shared options,” said Joanna Rustin, Vice President of Marketing for National Express North America. “We’re grateful to Best Workplaces for Commuters for shining the spotlight on their vision and achievements driving the modal shift from cars to sustainable transportation.”
WeDriveU Director of Customer Success Jeremy Devray added, “These accolades from Best Workplaces for Commuters set our customers apart and reflect the positive impact on their communities. We’re thrilled for the winners, our passengers, and our drivers and teams that support them.”
About WeDriveU, a National Express company
WeDriveU is the leader in workplace and campus mobility solutions, specializing in shuttles for companies, universities and hospitals. WeDriveU is part of the Shuttle and Transit division of National Express North America under National Express Group, a global mobility leader supporting millions of annual passenger journeys across North America, the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. www.wedriveu.com
About Best Workplaces for Commuters
Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. BWC provides support to create and sustain an employer-provided commuter benefit program, recognizing over 600 workplaces with designation representing over two million employees. The program is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR) at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation. CUTR is internationally recognized in transportation research, education and technology transfer/training/outreach. As home to the National Institute of Congestion Reduction, CUTR was competitively selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2020 as the national university transportation center focused on congestion. www.bestworkplaces.orgwww.cutr.usf.edu
