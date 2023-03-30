Proclamation – CNMI Zero Waste Week – March 27, 2023 – April 2, 2023

WHEREAS, the Zero Waste International Alliance defines “Zero Waste” as the conservation of all resources by means of responsible production, consumption, reuse, and recovery of products, packaging and materials without burning and with no discharges to land, water, or air that threaten the environment or human health; and

WHEREAS decisions about how goods such as food, packaging, and building materials are produced, transported, used, and disposed of can make a big difference in the amount of the resources used, greenhouse gases emitted, environmental impacts created, and waste produced; and

WHEREAS, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) is committed to taking the necessary action and expanding our Commonwealth’s efforts in ensuring wise resource use and combating climate change by reducing, reusing, and recycling waste, which will create more jobs for our people and unlock economic development opportunities here in our islands; and

WHEREAS, the CNMI’s 2021-2030 Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan (CSDP) supports the 10-year Sustainable Development Goal that by 2030, 50% of the recyclable waste stream will be diverted from CNMI’s environmentally-compliant waste management facilities on Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands with diverted waste composted, reused, or sold to support sustainable waste management systems; and

WHEREAS, the CNMI’s Comprehensive Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan will solidify a clear and realistic path forward for the CNMI government to follow that will include strategies for the prevention, collection, and processing of residential and commercial waste, as well as benchmark metrics to track progress towards management goals; and

WHEREAS, the island of Tinian has been leading efforts to assess and implement Zero Waste management opportunities to protect people, the environment, and support economically diverse and sustainable growth; and

WHEREAS, the Tinian Zero Waste Study and Pilot Project will solidify a clear and realistic path forward for Tinian leadership to follow that will include strategies for the prevention, collection, and processing of residential and commercial waste, as well as benchmark metrics to illustrate the progress towards management goals; and

WHEREAS, since 2020, the Inter-Island Solid Waste Management Taskforce, comprised of representatives from the Department of Public Works, the Office of Planning and Development, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, and the Offices of the Mayors of the Northern Islands, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota and supported by the United States Environmental Protection Agency aims to have a completed comprehensive integrated solid waste management plan that includes “Zero Waste” initiatives ready for incorporation into the next CSDP update by 2025; and

WHEREAS, all community members of the CNMI can play a part in envisioning improved resource management planning through upcoming visioning workshops, plan development, and implementation efforts which will include increasing options for waste disposal that respond to community needs.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ARNOLD I. PALACIOS, Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, AND, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by virtue of the authority vested in us by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim the week of March 28 to April 1, 2023 as

CNMI ZERO WASTE WEEK

We encourage everyone in our community to acknowledge and take part in efforts to promote sustainable living and support the ongoing work to achieve Zero Waste in our great Commonwealth. This week, we affirm our commitment to working towards more sustainable production, consumption, and disposal practices, and creating a healthier and cleaner CNMI.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, we have hereunto set our hands on this 30th day of March 2023.

/s/

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Governor

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Lieutenant Governor

###