DHHR Recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

“Children are the key to our future,” said Gov. Justice. “We must work together to assure every child in West Virginia has a healthy, happy childhood free from abuse and neglect.”

To show support for children and families and to help build momentum for Child Abuse Prevention Month, West Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Wear Blue Day,” on Friday, March 31. The color blue and silver and blue pinwheels are the recognized symbols for child abuse prevention.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect (24/7): 1-800-352-6513. Click here for prevention resources. To view and apply for careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.​

