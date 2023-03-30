Sky Packets and AustinGIS Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation Services

Sky Packets and AustinGIS™ announce a strategic partnership to support one another’s most complex municipal and large enterprise deployments.
Municipalities and large scale enterprises cannot take the risk of deploying any solutions on top of a subpar wireless infrastructure, theirs is a mission-critical need--that we can now support.”
— said Henry Quintin, lead executive of partnership
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Packets, a leading provider of last mile connectivity solutions, and AustinGIS™, a pioneer in digital transformation-as-a- service, announced a strategic partnership to support one another’s most complex municipal and large enterprise deployments.
Sky Packet’s 15-year track record deploying large-scale wireless projects has included a major digital divide project using Facebook’s Terragraph technology in the Redhook section of Brooklyn, a large wireless deployment for Google in Chelsea, New York City, another 90 square block project in Harlem, a digital initiative for the New York and Brooklyn Public Library systems during Covid, and countless others.
"Connectivity and wireless is tablestakes, until it doesn’t work, and then it becomes mission-critical. Municipalities and large scale enterprises cannot take the risk of deploying any solutions on top of a subpar wireless infrastructure, which is why I am very excited about the possibilities that Sky Packets can provide’’, said Henry Quintin, lead executive on this partnership.
Anupam Srivastava, Co-Founder of AustinGIS™, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Sky Packets, a company with a proven track record in providing cutting-edge networking and wireless solutions in very complex environments. We will rely on their experience and expertise in designing, building and deploying wireless infrastructure—with the increased resiliency, low latency, and very high performance that our customers expect.’’
The partnership will combine Sky Packet’s last mile connectivity and private wireless networks with AustinGIS's digital transformation-as-a-service Edge offerings, to empower businesses and communities to thrive in the digital age.
AustinGIS™ provides institutions, large enterprises and the public sector with IoT, smart city, digital transformation, and infrastructure as-a-service–through large-scale financing and turnkey solutions—at scale. These “smart” offerings provide unprecedented safety, personalized experiences, real-time decision-making and autonomous capabilities to the retail, education, public sector, industrial, energy and transportation industries.For more information, visit www.austin-gis.com.
About Sky Packets
Sky Packets is a leading provider of Wi-Fi and last-mile connectivity solutions, specializing in edge computing use cases and private wireless networks using the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) private LTE bands. With a focus on delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance networking solutions, Sky Packets empowers businesses and communities to thrive in the digital age. For more information, visit www.skypackets.nyc.
Sky Packets Media Relations, Steve Amarante, 516-882-3155, connect@sky-packets.com
