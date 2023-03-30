Brow Gel Market Size Surpass $431.7 Million by 2031 | L’ORÉAL S.A., Revlon, Avon, Oriflame, Christian Dior SE, GUERLAIN

Brow Gel Market

Asia-Pacific garnered a significant brow gel market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain the share throughout the brow gel market forecast period.

The market is expected to develop during the forecast period due to favorable market expansion in the cosmetics industry and rising demand for natural color cosmetics.” — Roshan Deshmukh

According to a new report, titled, "Brow Gel Market by Price Point, by By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The brow gel market was valued at $264.90 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $431.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in demand for natural brow gel over past couple of years is attributed to increase in public knowledge of advantages of using brow gel. In addition, organic and natural is a market that is currently popular and is present in practically all color cosmetic products. The market is witnessing an increase in demand for natural products as customers become more health conscious and aware of the unhygienic manufacture and cultivation of ingredients and their effects on the skin.

Rise in skin-related problems by chemical cosmetics has discouraged customers from using chemical color cosmetics, and many have started to choose natural color cosmetics instead. Natural ingredients including jojoba oil, coconut oil, botanical cactus, and aloe vera extract are used to make natural brow gels. A natural brow gel has no dangerous ingredients and is safe to use. An important element driving growth of the global brow gel market is rise in demand for natural brow gels on a global scale. People take great care while selecting brow gels with natural components as eyes and area around the eyes are important part of the face.

According to the brow gel market analysis, the brow gel market is segmented into price point, distribution channel and region. According to the brow gel market trends, on the basis of price point, the premium segment was the significant revenue contributor to the market, with $75.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Moreover, awareness of luxury skin care and color cosmetics has increased, owing to rise in per capita income and purchasing power, thus brow gel and other high-end color cosmetic products are selling quickly. The advent of more natural goods, especially those made with rare raw components and offering exponential benefits, is also attributed for increase in demand for high-end color cosmetics items worldwide.

By price point, it is segregated into economy and premium. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).

By distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment was the highest contributor to the brow gel market growth, and is estimated to reach $145.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Increase in urbanization, rise in working class population, and competitive pricing boost popularity of supermarkets/hypermarkets sales channel.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific garnered a significant brow gel market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain the share throughout the brow gel market forecast period. Internet penetration in Asia-Pacific was ~51% in 2020. Thus, increase in netizens and rise in digitization have influenced consumer purchase behavior. Online platforms serve as a popular medium for purchase of skin care products, owing to benefits such as availability of information about the attributes of these products, time-saving feature, and facility of home delivery provided by online platforms.

Key players profiled in this report include L’ORÉAL S.A., Revlon, Inc., Avon, Oriflame Holding AG, Christian Dior SE, GUERLAIN, Relouis Bel LLC, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty, and Maybelline New York.

Key findings of the study:

○ The brow gel market size was valued at $264.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $431.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

○ In 2021, on the basis of price point, the economy segment acquired $189.3 million, exhibiting 71.5% of the global market share.

○ In 2021, on the basis of distribution channel, the specialty store segment acquired $91.6 million, exhibiting 34.6% of the global market share.

○ China was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific in 2021, and is projected to reach $61.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

