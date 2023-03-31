US drone company PrecisionHawk & European tech company Field merge to bring world-leading solutions to US energy sector

PrecisionHawk and Field join forces, delivering world-leading solutions to US energy sector
PrecisionHawk and Field join forces to deliver world-leading infrastructure management solutions to US infrastructure, communications and energy sectors.
This partnership will shake up the US infrastructure and energy sectors, helping to boost reliability, build resilience, manage risk and safety, and move towards a cleaner and greener future.”
— Field CEO Cato Vevatne
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United States AI drone technology company PrecisionHawk and European geospatial technology company Field have merged, bringing world-leading geospatial data analysis solutions to the US infrastructure and energy sectors and beyond.
PrecisionHawk is an artificial intelligence and drone technology company for infrastructure management with a client list of Fortune 500 companies. Field is a European leader in digital reality services working with premium clients across the infrastructure, construction, environment, and public sectors.
The partnership complements the two companies' international growth strategy and aspiration to shape the future of infrastructure management.
“We’re on a mission to build and maintain a better tomorrow with smarter and more sustainable insights from geospatial data. We’re excited to be merging our companies, products and technology to deliver world-class infrastructure management solutions to customers across the US, Europe and beyond,” said Field CEO Cato Vevatne.
The companies' combined proprietary software and revolutionizing inspection technology using artificial intelligence and machine learning offer an exciting new inspection and analytics solution to the United States infrastructure, communication, and energy sectors.
“This partnership will shake up the US infrastructure and energy market and help drive the shift to more sustainable and effective solutions. Our combined resources help our customers boost efficiency and reliability, build resilience, manage risk and safety, and move towards a cleaner and greener future,” said Mr. Vevatne.
PrecisionHawk and Field have a proven track record of equipping premium companies with the most advanced intelligence to manage their current and future operating and asset management needs globally. Importantly, the merged companies offer a trusted solution combining inspection, processing, and visualizing technology solutions to help customers make critical and timely business decisions. Data security will remain a top priority with all the data remaining in the US.
Field is an established technology supplier in the US following an exclusivity agreement with drone solution company Spright in 2021. PrecisionHawk will operate under the Field brand by the end of the year. The company’s US headquarters will remain in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Field is a European leader in digital reality services. By combining software, sensors, and autonomous technologies, Field puts data to work to boost efficiency and reliability within the infrastructure, construction, environment, and public sectors. Driven by the need to build and maintain the world’s infrastructure sustainably, Field empowers modern society by transforming data into insights and living digital twins. Field now has 300 employees in 10 locations internationally, with research and development centers in six locations and headquarters in Oslo. Visit https://field.group/.
PrecisionHawk is an industry leader in providing an end-to-end solution, from high quality data collection to actionable intelligence through our proprietary Artificial Intelligence algorithms. Harnessing the vast power of emerging GIS, robotics, drones, and artificial intelligence, PrecisionHawk strengthens the data value chain for essential organizations, market leaders, and Fortune 500 companies. Built on more than a decade of experience in pioneering applications in remote sensing and analysis, PrecisionHawk helps customers collect more data, analyze it faster, and quickly turn it into actionable insights to better manage assets, improve safety, and make better business decisions. Visit PrecisionHawk.com.
Contact
Samantha Alfheim
Field
samantha.alfheim@field.group