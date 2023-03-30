Swiss gold dealer launches Crypto Vreneli

New Vreneli coin represents a revolutionary blend of physical and digital value, defining a new asset class
ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A collaborative innovation that is likely to attract attention from investors, tech geeks and art collectors is Made in Switzerland and combines tradition and avantgarde in a new edition of the popular gold Vreneli coin. The new Crypto Vreneli carries an NFC chip. When read with a mobile app, one is referred to a digital asset in a blockchain that is immutable and non-exchangeable. The new gold coin represents the fusion of two asset classes: physical and digital.
The uniqueness of each individual Crypto Vreneli manifests itself in a pixel-art graphic that shows the classic Vreneli motif in multiple variations. Personalities with rough edges and unconventional traits are visible. In addition, owners of the new Crypto Vreneli benefit from added value in the form of so-called "unlockable content". The Crypto Vreneli uses the principle of a so-called Non-Fungible Token (NFT), which is well-known in the crypto world. However, because a physical value is linked to a digital value, it is "phygital" and represents a groundbreaking innovation within the previously known asset classes.
World's first "phygital asset coin"
"The Crypto Vreneli is the world's first Phygital Asset Coin, or PAC. In other words, the first hybrid value coin and thus a pioneering project for gold investors and collectors who already want to be one step ahead of the conventional NFTs. The next evolutionary step: the fusion of two asset classes!", says Christian Brenner, issuer of Crypto Vrenelis and CEO of gold trader philoro. The creation, the design as well as the technical implementation and the Web 3.0 placement is done by Vivents by ArtDeal AG and builds the bridge into the new economy for philoro with the Crypto Vreneli.
Phygital is a term fusion of the English adjectives physical and digital. "Phygital is more than just a buzzword for digital transformation; it is a term that describes a lifestyle that is being targeted by metaverse audiences in innovative and intricate consumer universes," says Sarah Schlagenhauf founder and CEO of Vivents by ArtDeal AG.
On March 31, 2023, philoro will release the limited edition of 100 Crypto Vreneli. These coins will be available for purchase on philoro’s online stores, with delivery options to Switzerland, Austria and Germany, as well as in philoro's brick-and-mortar retail stores located in Switzerland. Each coin is made of pure gold, weighing 31.1 grams (one ounce). The starting price is set at 7,999 Swiss francs.
Vreneli subject plays with gender roles
The artistic design of the Crypto Vrenelis challenges traditional gender roles and presents contemporary Vrenelis – based on the style of the renowned CryptoPunks. This feature not only makes Crypto Vrenelis an intriguing investment opportunity, but also appeals to collectors with an affinity for art. The mission of the Crypto Vrenelis is to address a social phenomenon: The question "Who or what am I?" is answered fluidly in large parts of society. Definitions are passé. The Crypto Vrenelis reflect this freedom and the play of fluid identities in society.
By enlisting the expertise of Vivents, philoro demonstrates its commitment to winning over not only financial traditionalists on Zurich’s Paradeplatz, but also FinTech aficionados around the world. "Launching such an innovative product, from the vision to the physical realization of the gold coin to the technical integration of the digital asset and its visual marketing, requires a professionally sound but also visionary and bold approach: that's exactly what we dare to do," says Sarah Schlagenhauf of Vivents.
Each Crypto Vreneli is initially sold as a physically tangible gold coin, packaged in a collector's box. The Crypto Vreneli's NFT is paired in an Ethereum digital wallet connected to the coin.
The NFT is coded using tamper-proof relief, exclusive access rights, and 8-bit architecture, making it uniquely identifiable with sequential numbering and providing the owner with reliable proof of ownership. Thanks to NFC chip, access to an artful iconographic crypto gold ecosystem with added values, insider news and exclusive access rights in the form of "Unlockable Content" is secured.
