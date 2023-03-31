Downtown Miami's Most Desirable Bayfront Site on the Market

Graphical Image Showing Neighborhood Locations and Place Highlights in the Area
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mika Mattingly and Cecilia Estevez, of The Urban Core Division at Colliers International, are excited to present the availability of a prime Miami bayfront development site at 400 Biscayne Blvd. in the heart of Downtown Miami. The site currently holds an 11,600 sq. ft. state-of-the-art sales center sitting on an 18,062 sq. ft. lot that claims over 157 ft. of frontage with unimpeded views of Biscayne Bay.
The prime location of 400 Biscayne Blvd. is an excellent opportunity for investors and developers to take advantage of Miami's thriving real estate market. The site's strategic position offers potential for a luxury residential development that will attract discerning residents and tourists, contributing to the city's growing reputation as a global destination.
400 Biscayne enjoys Miami’s highest-density zoning code (T6-80-O), allowing up to 80 stories and 1,000 units per acre by right, with opportunities to increase both height and density through Miami21 Bonus programs. The site allows for 415 units by right and also includes an additional 82 units transferred from the adjacent property, bringing the total buildable units to 497.
The property currently has proposed plans by renowned architect Sieger Suárez for a 74-story luxury condominium building consisting of 408 units. These plans showcase the potential for a stunning, modern building that will become an iconic addition to the Miami skyline. The design includes a variety of world-class amenities and features that will cater to the lifestyle demands of high-end residents, such as private pools, fitness centers, spas, and more.
This prime bayfront development site is conveniently located in the midst of Miami’s most prominent attractions and developments, including Miami Worldcenter and the Aston Martin Residences. It sits directly across from Bayside Marketplace, which attracts two million tourists every year, and the largest cruise port in the US, with over 4 million passengers annually. The site is also a short distance from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Pérez Art Museum Miami, and the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, offering residents and tourists a rich cultural experience.
Downtown Miami continues to evolve into a global destination, attracting wealthy individuals and some of the most prominent financial and tech-based companies in the world. Recently, major tech firms have established offices in the city, making it an increasingly popular choice for professionals looking to relocate. Additionally, the area has seen a significant influx of luxury residential developments, upscale shopping centers, and fine dining establishments, contributing to the city's growing allure.
“We are thrilled to be presenting this incredible opportunity for acquisition,” said Mika Mattingly, Executive Vice President at Colliers International. “The prime location and the intensity of the zoning code offer a rare opportunity to any investor or developer seeking to invest in Miami’s booming real estate market.”
The development site at 400 Biscayne Blvd. provides a unique opportunity to contribute to the ongoing transformation of Downtown Miami into a vibrant, cosmopolitan urban center. The site's proximity to transportation hubs, such as the Miami International Airport and the Brightline high-speed rail station, further enhances its appeal for potential residents and tourists alike. The station connects Miami to Aventura, Boca, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando, making it an attractive option for commuters and visitors.
For developers looking to make a lasting impact on the Miami skyline, the 400 Biscayne site offers an unparalleled combination of prime location, flexible zoning, and exceptional potential for luxury residential development. The development of this site will not only contribute to Miami's thriving real estate market but also help to redefine the city's image as a global destination for high-end living and culture.
The Urban Core Division at Colliers International is dedicated to providing exceptional sales and advisory services to owners, investors, and developers in South Florida's dense urban markets. With a deep understanding of the region's emerging neighborhoods and a focus on maximizing the value of investments, the team is well-equipped to guide clients through the complex process of acquiring and developing prime real estate in Miami.
As Downtown Miami continues to develop into a thriving hub for commerce, culture, and luxury living, the demand for high-quality residential properties is on the rise. The 400 Biscayne Blvd. development site is a rare opportunity to create a standout luxury condominium building that will cater to this growing market while also serving as an iconic addition to the city's evolving skyline.
Developers who choose to invest in this project will not only benefit from the prestige of creating a landmark development in Miami's thriving real estate market but also play a key role in shaping the city's future. With the continued influx of high-profile companies and affluent individuals to the area, the potential for success and long-term growth is significant.
In summary, the prime bayfront development site at 400 Biscayne Blvd. represents an unparalleled opportunity for investors and developers to capitalize on Miami's booming real estate market. The site's unique combination of high-density zoning, prime location, and exceptional development potential make it a highly attractive prospect for those looking to create a luxury residential building that will redefine the Miami skyline and contribute to the city's ongoing transformation into a global destination.
For more information about this prime Bayfront development site, please contact Mika Mattingly at The Urban Core Division. The team at The Urban Core Division is eager to assist you in exploring this exciting opportunity and navigating the complexities of Miami's real estate market to ensure the success of your investment.
