“Turkish ESKO Energy Group, is joining British IKAR Energy Group as equity partner”

Sertan Aycicek, President IKAR Holdings, Cem Ali Atilgan, Chairman ESKO Enerji, Mario Diel, Chairman, IKAR Holdings

Turkish ESKO Energy Group (ESKO Enerji) is joining British IKAR Energy Group, as equity partner with immediate effect.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The news was announced today to the international press. In the presence of the Group Chairman and CEO of IKAR Holdings, Mario Diel, the Group President of IKAR Holdings, Sertan Aycicek, and the Chairman and CEO of ESKO Enerji, Cem Ali Atilgan, the parties signed the mutual shareholder agreement.

Cem Ali ATILGAN is the first private sector person who received the legal license in electricity trading business in Türkiye (2003) and founded many prominent trading companies in the country for local and international investors. Today he is the owner of ESKO Trading and ESKO Energy Investments companies. ESKO companies run several megawatts of gas fired and Solar power plants in the country as well as serving a diversified portfolio of customers who enjoy competitive electricity trading. In addition to the trading activities the company was also one of the first who offered co-generation services in the form of Build Operate and Transfer to the local market. Cem Ali Atilgan is one the most senior trading executive and entrepreneur in the market.

Today, along with his current responsibilities as Chairman of ESKO Energy Group, Cem Ali ATILGAN will pursue a new role as new President of IKAR Energy Group Limited, London.

IKAR Energy Group which is focused on entrepreneurial activities within the energy industry is intending to create a diversified portfolio of activities which will cover advisory, investments and co-investments into physical assets, as well as distribution, generation, trading and EPC contracting.

IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered entrepreneurial group, with a current overall portfolio of 40 companies. The group has a vertical approach, which is structured into three operational Holdings, covering activities across a wide variety of industries:

IKAR Industries is focused on matured industries such as energy, sports, real assets, cyber security, aviation, defense, services, and construction. IKAR Global is focused on impact activities ranging from media, to technology, to finance and education and is currently in the process of establishing its own University. The third holding, Adelfi Ventures, is focused on startup and established companies and has already a portfolio of more than ten companies covering health tech, manufacturing, trading, telecommunication and others.

The Chairman and Founder of ESKO Enerji, Cem Ali Atilgan, commented after the signature ceremony: “I am very excited about joining forces with IKAR Energy. The new partnership will enable us to grow from a regional player to a global player, due to the extraordinary network of IKAR, its international experience and the complementary strength of the overall group. ESKO Energy which has been in touch already with several international players in the European market, will increase its reach to the GCC region and Africa, due to the new partnership, and will focus on these markets in the upcoming months and years.

“I know Mr Atılgan for many years as a successful entrepreneur in the electricity trading market. His knowledge and experience will create a significant value to IKAR Energy Group. Our overall group is growing substantially and as the energy industry is for us of great importance, we are aiming to become a reputable player in the market. That said, I am thrilled that we share the same vision with ESKO Enerji and Mr Atılgan on that new partnership”, said Mario Diel, Group Chairman and CEO of IKAR Holdings, London.

“The vision and operational performance of our group is quite unique in the international business world, due to our vertical and very diversified operational set up. Our biggest strength is the human capital which we unite in our holdings, as the experience, knowledge, network and multiple cultural and international background of the executive management and partners are incredible assets, which we bring to any company we partner with. ESKO Enerji and Mr. Atilgan in person are reflecting this on multiple levels with the decades of experiences, their intellectual skill sets and last but not least their mindset of how to approach business in todays world. I am very delighted to have Mr. Atilgan on board, as partner, as well as our new President of IKAR Energy Group”, stated Sertan Aycicek, Group President of IKAR Holdings, London.

