Avoma Advances Generative AI with GPT-4 Unveiling Human-Like Notes for Meetings

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avoma, the only end-to-end AI Meeting Assistant, today announced enhanced generative AI notes for meetings powered by GPT-4. Using OpenAI’s GPT-4 to boost its existing proprietary custom language model, Avoma now offers enhanced accuracy with human-like depth and detail of notes and actionable analysis for every type of meeting, without user input.
Integrating with more than 20 tools, Avoma manages scheduling and agenda preparation, automatically records video and transcribes the meeting, takes human-like actionable notes with intelligent analysis and saves it to your CRM of choice. More than 6,500 companies trust Avoma to facilitate the entire lifecycle of their meetings.
Avoma can identify conversation topics, capturing details such as action items, key takeaways, next steps, pain points and more. Now with GPT-4, Avoma has increased the accuracy of its generated notes and expanded scope for a broad range of potential topics discussed during meetings.
Avoma understands the context of a wide variety of meetings to generate high-quality and relevant notes. The platform can now decipher if the meeting is a sales demo, customer check-in, professional interview, internal product brainstorm, or a 1:1 meeting to generate relevant notes, driving more efficiency and productivity for teams.
Additionally, Avoma introduced an enhanced free version of their platform that includes AI generated notes under its Basic Plan further expanding accessibility for teams.
“Avoma now understands diverse conversations and topics for more productive internal and customer meetings. Customers get a complete picture of all conversations, not just meeting summaries,” said Avoma Founder and CEO, Aditya Kothadiya. “Avoma generates notes in ‘autopilot’ without any human input required, but we grant the end-user control to review and make final edits for the highest quality insights.”
By eliminating the need for human note-taking, teams can focus on collaboration in meetings without worrying about missing details, saving up to 10 minutes per meeting and increasing team efficiency.
“AI notes are changing the way businesses operate. An increasingly large amount of time is spent typing and writing down notes, in hopes we’ll retain the information at a later date” said Aubreigh Blair, Sr. Director, Revenue Operations & Planning at SmartBug. “With Avoma, our SmartBug team members can now spend more time listening to, and truly absorbing what they learn in meetings. Instead of joining hour-long calls, our managers can look at conversational insights to identify opportunities and risks within minutes.”
"Avoma’s AI Notes feature improvements have been so beneficial to our client teams,” said Lauren Bagley, Team Lead at Noticed. “We've seen so many more accurate notes being captured. Using AI Notes has helped us to focus and be present on the calls themselves. We can trust Avoma to capture what we need and have those notes and action items ready to send over in our post-call follow-ups.”
Avoma has transcribed, analyzed and summarized more than 4.5 million meeting conversations since its launch in 2019. In Q1 2023 alone, Avoma experienced nearly three times its user growth compared to Q4 2022, indicating increasing demand for an AI meeting assistant for better efficiency and productivity for teams.
About Avoma
Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that eliminates manual work for meetings creating more efficiency and productivity for teams.
Avoma manages the entire lifecycle of a meeting from scheduling and agenda prep, to recording, transcribing and capturing intelligent notes through AI, and offering actionable analysis and insights across all conversations.
Trusted by thousands of high-growth companies who rely on Avoma to make meetings actionable, the company was founded in 2017 and is backed by leading investors including Headline, HubSpot Ventures, K9 Ventures, Storm Ventures and Zoom Ventures. Avoma is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
