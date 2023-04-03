Kyvos gets SOC 2 Type II Certification

The company reinforces its commitment to safeguarding the integrity, confidentiality, availability and security of customer data.
LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos Insights, a leading cloud-native analytics acceleration platform, today announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). It assesses a service organization’s security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality and privacy controls against AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria (TSC).
The certification requires a rigorous audit of internal systems, policies and processes to ensure they meet the strictest security and privacy standards. In an assessment conducted by A-LIGN, an independent SOC 2 auditor, Kyvos proved its resolve towards implementing critical security policies and continued compliance over time.
Kyvos is committed to simplifying analytics for enterprises through creating a universal semantic layer on the cloud and accelerating multidimensional insights at massive scale. Kyvos' successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II certification assures its customers that the company has implemented robust controls to protect their sensitive data through this journey.
"At Kyvos, we prioritize security compliance," said Rajesh Murthy, COO, Kyvos Insights. "We understand that data protection, security and integrity are critical customer asks from an analytics platform. This has been our driver for implementing an end-to-end security compliant process and architecture. With SOC 2 Type II compliance, our customers will have access to unparalleled insights into their data, along with the assurance that sensitive information is fully protected.”
Kyvos empowers businesses with comprehensive analytics that democratizes business intelligence and analytics for every user, unlocking the full potential of modernized OLAP and universal semantic layer.
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos helps enterprises build a data-driven culture through analytics acceleration and a universal semantic layer. The company's Modern OLAP approach delivers sub-second response times for multi-billion-scale datasets on any BI or data science tool. With Kyvos, enterprises can democratize data access cost-effectively while enabling easy governance and a consistent view. For more information, visit us at https://www.kyvosinsights.com/ or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
