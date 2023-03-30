AI Powered Sleep Innovation: Onoco AI Helps Parents Navigate Early Sleep Routines

Onoco, a leading technology company focused on improving the lives of new parents, has this week launched the Onoco Optimal Nap Time Predictor.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onoco, a leading technology company focused on improving the lives of new parents, has this week launched its next step in innovation: the Onoco Optimal Nap Time Predictor.
Powered by neural networks, the Optimal Nap Time Predictor is designed to help new parents predict their baby's next optimal nap time during the day.
Complementing the wider suite of tools available within the Onoco app, the Optimal Nap Time Predictor is powered by Onoco AI, a deep learning model with 9,902 parameters which has been trained using data from over 1,500,000 naps logged by families around the world.
A forward thinking approach to early parenting, the tool is designed to help alleviate a key source of anxiety for many new parents - their baby’s sleep. By utilising the Onoco Optimal Nap Time Predictor, parents are able to better plan their day around their baby's sleep schedule while ensuring their little ones get the rest they need for healthy development.
Predicting a baby’s sleep is naturally a challenging task. Every baby is unique, and sleep patterns can vary widely, changing over time as babies grow whilst also being influenced by outside factors. This variability also exists between babies within a similar age range, making it difficult to establish universal sleep patterns.
One of the most popular ways to ‘predict’ a child’s sleep is with wake windows; a calculation parents make to figure out the maximum amount of time their baby can tolerate being awake between naps, based on age and developmental needs. However, based on data reviewed by the Onoco team, the wake windows of many children fall outside of the standard recommended times and therefore variability remains an issue in these predictions.
During an initial testing phase with families of children under one year old, Onoco found that 74% of parents loved the idea of an AI powered nap prediction tool and rated it 4 out of 5 as a feature. The same cohort gave the feature 9 out of 10 for ease of use and 58% said it gave them very or quite accurate readings on their baby’s next nap. 84% went on to say they would recommend the tool to other families like theirs and rated Onoco 9 out of 10 overall.
As Onoco founder Margaret Zablocka explains: “The lack of sleep during the early stages of parenting can have a huge impact on the whole family, including knock-on effects to parental mental health. Commonly used wake windows can be beneficial for some families, but as so many babies fall outside of these recommendations - not to mention the additional mental load on caregivers of having to do calculations regularly as a baby’s sleep pattern changes - it’s clear that many families need smarter solutions.
In developing the Optimal Nap Time Predictor, we are combining the needs of all parents with the wants of modern families; helping them to recognise and set nap routines and doing so in an intelligent and accessible way.”
The Optimal Nap Time Predictor is available as part of the Onoco Premium subscription with the app, starting at £4 / $4.99 monthly when taken on an annual subscription.
