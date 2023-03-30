Just Glasses celebrates its 10th anniversary

Just Glasses is celebrating its 10th anniversary as the UK’s leading premium glasses and accessories retailer.
BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just Glasses is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since it was founded in 2018, its commitment to customer service and satisfaction has established it as the UK's leading retailer and most popular online store for reading glasses, computer glasses, clip ons and sunglasses online. With a wide range of frames and styles on offer, they have the perfect pair for everyone.
How Just Glasses came to be
The story of Just Glasses started by realising the market gap when reviewing other spectacles that were available. When they first looked at the limited options and high prices offered by local opticians, they knew there had to be a better way. The founders of Just Glasses delved deep into the eyewear supply chain and discovered a network of high-quality suppliers who could provide superior glasses at a fraction of the cost. By cutting out the middleman and focusing solely on top-selling models, they created Just Glasses - an online store where everyone can find the perfect pair of glasses at an affordable price.
Peter Chaudry, managing director of Just Glasses, added: "At Just Glasses, we believe everyone should have access to the highest quality eyewear at an affordable price. We are committed to providing our customers with glasses that not only look great but also help protect their eyesight."
A wide selection of glasses
Just Glasses is proud to offer customers the highest quality eyewear on the market. Their selection of glasses features a wide range of styles, frames, and lenses to fit any budget and lifestyle. Just Glasses offers reading glasses, computer glasses, night driving glasses and sunglasses, as well as accessories. Within the reading glasses and computer glasses ranges, customers are able to change the lens strength ranging from 1.00 to 3.50.
Moving forwards, Just Glasses will constantly aim to add new, trendy styles to its existing broad collection of the latest eyewear
Just Glasses has been at the forefront of online reading glasses retail in the UK. It has become a trusted source, and its team has worked tirelessly to source premium quality glasses at an affordable price, ensuring their customers receive only the best. Their spectacles are ready to wear off the shelf with no fuss or hassle.
For more information about Just Glasses, please visit the website or contact them at 0121 277 4443.
