Introducing letsrocc: The Personalised International Digital Marketing Consultancy Led by Industry Veterans

With over 18 years of experience in SEO, Claudia Misselwitz is a renowned speaker in Germany and has recently worked as Head of SEO at Germany’s second-largest bank. Christopher Wheeler has over 26 years of experience in digital marketing and has worked both agency and client-side, most recently as Chief Operating Officer in a Frankfurt-based online marketing agency. Christopher has worked with post-fund startups and corporate clients and has not only developed world-class strategies for digital marketing success but also has delivered personalised training courses to companies; leaving a legacy of expertise for the next generation of online marketing professionals.
The consultancy is unique in that there are only two co-founders, which offer a more personalized service compared to larger digital marketing consultancies. They are also open to collaborating with other agencies that may not have a digital marketing division but require the expertise to build it.
“We believe that clients want to work with people who understand the bigger picture and can help them achieve their business goals. Our focus is on delivering tangible results that help businesses grow,” said Christopher Wheeler.
Claudia Misselwitz added: “We’re not just industry veterans, we’re data-driven and use the latest modern methods to help our clients achieve success.”
The consultancy aims to help clients become less dependent on agencies in the future, leaving them in a positive position with letsrocc as a backup if required. With enhanced online meeting methods, the consultancy can effectively work on a remote basis for non-German clients.
“We’ve spoken to many clients who’ve told us that they don’t care about the technical aspects of marketing, but rather how do they either make cost reductions or conversely more money through digital marketing. We help clients focus on the bottom line and achieve results that make a real difference to their business,” said Claudia Misselwitz.
“We’re excited to offer our clients a unique perspective and approach. By combining our skills and experience, we can help businesses navigate the complex world of digital marketing and deliver real value,” said Christopher Wheeler.
To find out more about letsrocc, visit their website at letsrocc.com. Connect with them on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/letsrocc.
