Environmental Liability Insurance Market is Gaining Momentum with Allianz, AXA, Zurich

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Environmental Liability Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Environmental Liability Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Environmental Liability Insurance market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as AIG(United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Aegon (India), Zurich (Switzerland), Allstate (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), PICC (China), Ping An Insurance (China), China Pacific Insurance (China), Geico (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Environmental Liability Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Contractor Pollution Liability, Combined GL/Pollution, Fixed Site Pollution, Combined GL/Pollution/Professional, Others) by Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Companies/Direct Sale, Banks, Others) by End User (Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Aerospace, Education, Chemical Manufacturing, Other Manufacturing (Excl. Chemical), Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Environmental liability insurance (ELI) covers the cost of restoring damage caused by environmental accidents, such as pollution of land, water, air, and biodiversity damage. Several other types of environmental liability insurance exist such as Environmental consultant's errors and omissions policies cover consultants who advise third parties about environmental conditions, Environmental contractor policies cover operations that a remediation contractor performs and Environmental testing laboratory coverage addresses the liability of firms that analyze hazardous materials in the soil, ground or air.
Market Trends:
• Provides comfort when there are concerns over indemnity covenant strength
• An increasing number of services provided across the world
Market Drivers:
• High demand due to Premium costs have been reduced by competition in the insurance market
• Can benefit multiple parties (seller, buyer, tenants, funder) and help facilitate deals
Market Opportunities:
• The potential market in the untapped regions
• Rising awareness from emerging and developing countries
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Environmental Liability Insurance
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: AIG(United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Aegon (India), Zurich (Switzerland), Allstate (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), PICC (China), Ping An Insurance (China), China Pacific Insurance (China), Geico (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
