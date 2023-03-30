Revolutionizing Training and Support for the Printing Industry

REHOVOT, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Challenges Faced by the Printing Industry
The printing industry is facing several challenges when it comes to training and support. One of the primary challenges is the highly complex nature of printing machines. These machines consist of numerous mechanical parts that require high accuracy, and achieving the desired print quality demands very high motion accuracy. Modern printing machines also encompass multiple disciplines, such as mechanical, software, electronics, high-current electricity, chemical, and physical processes, making it impossible for one person to know everything about the machine.
Another challenge faced by the printing industry is the shortage of qualified personnel. The field service industry in the US is expected to face a shortage of qualified technicians, and the problem is expected to continue in the future. The skills gap in the industry could leave as many as 2.4 million positions unfilled by 2028, including field service engineer roles across the industry.
There are several reasons for this shortage, including the growing complexity of technology, the increasing number of models in the field, lack of training that fits with today’s learning habits, and field support no longer being a preferred occupation.
Re-thinking Service and Support Strategies
To overcome these challenges, printing machinery companies need to re-think their service and support strategies. Empowering field technicians and operators by providing easy-to-use and accurate work instructions is crucial. Additionally, making experts available virtually at any time and place can help support personnel in different regions. Quick turnaround cycles for content creation and editing are also essential, as is making content available on any device and in any language.
To address these challenges, frontline.io has developed a platform for training and support using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and digital twin technologies. The platform offers several capabilities, including 3D interactive digital twin scenes, easy-to-create and edit interactive work instructions, advanced AR-based remote support, and virtual training rooms. All of these capabilities are available on any device and in a broad range of languages.
This platform has helped companies save time and money by empowering their field technicians and operators with easy-to-use and accurate work instructions, making it possible for experts to be available virtually at any time and place, and providing quick turnaround cycles for content creation and editing.
Innovative Solutions for Training and Support
frontline.io has gained significant success in the printing industry, with divisions at HP, BOBST, Landa digital printing, and Highcon among its clients. The platform has revolutionized the way training and support are provided in the printing industry, making it possible for printing machinery companies to provide easy-to-use and accurate work instructions to field technicians and operators. It also makes it possible for experts to be available virtually at any time and place, allowing support personnel in different regions to receive the help they need. The platform’s quick turnaround cycles for content creation and editing, along with its availability on any device and in any language, has made it an invaluable tool for the printing industry.
The adoption of frontline.io’s platform has not only improved the efficiency of the printing industry’s service and support strategies but has also helped address the shortage of qualified personnel. By providing easy-to-use and accurate work instructions to their personnel, printing machinery companies can bridge the skills gap in the industry, making it possible for their personnel to handle complex machines’ maintenance and operations with confidence
Conclusion
In conclusion, the printing industry is facing several challenges when it comes to training and support, primarily due to the highly complex nature of printing machines and the shortage of qualified personnel. To overcome these challenges, printing machinery companies need to re-think their service and support strategies. frontline.io has developed a platform for training and support that uses augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, and digital twin technologies to address these challenges. The platform has gained significant success in the printing industry, making it an invaluable tool for printing machinery companies looking to provide easy-to-use and accurate work instructions to their field technicians and operators.
Eyal Dror
frontline.io
eyal.d@lls-ltd.com
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
You just read:
Revolutionizing Training and Support for the Printing Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.