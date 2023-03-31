Singaporean Stroke Survivor Terence Ang want to conquer readers hearts worldwide.

Author of "A Cry in The Dark" and "Emerging From the Dark" Emerging From the Dark - Terence Ang Emerging From the Dark

NEW YORK, USA, March 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore author Terence Ang wants to collaborate with Headline Books, Inc., Allen Media Strategies, Folio Literary Management and Wind Dancer Films through Readers’ Favorite’s International Book Award Contest!Author Terence Ang is now an official contestant in the 2023 Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest, one of the largest book review and award contest site on the Internet. Being a contestant, Terence stands a chance to have his book made into a movie or TV show by Wind Dancer Films and to be published by a multi award-winning publisher Headline Books, Inc. In addition, he could also be represented by renowned publicist Allen Media Strategies, not to mention being represented by renowned literary agent folio literary management.Readers’ Favourite has published a glowing review of Singapore Author Terence Ang’s new book Emerging From the Dark. After one survives a stroke, life can be faced in at least two different ways. One can live in frustration and give up on living a full life, or one can choose to fight and achieve the best recovery possible. It is mainly up to the individual, and Terence chose the latter after one month of self-pity. Never did he expect to end up where he is now.Before his stroke, Terence was a valued employee at work, always good at what he chose to do. But one unexpected day, Terence suddenly found himself helpless and dependent on others. It was a miserable period while he tried getting to grips over his new condition.When he resolved to get better, he decided to share his experience by publishing his first book, A Cry in the Dark. The book was launched in June 2022, and proved to be a therapeutic release for his frustrations as a stroke survivor. Before this, Terence was a faceless entity with no social media presence. Practically overnight, he became a published writer and that brought him to the attention of global players like the World Stroke Organization who included him as a panel speaker at last year’s World Stroke Congress. Never in his life would Terence have imagined that he would be publicly addressing an audience from all around the world.While Terence continues to surmount new challenges, he decided to embark on a follow-up book. Titled Emerging From the Dark, this book is a compilation of the personal accounts of other stroke survivors or caregivers that are interspersed with Terence’s own hand-drawn illustrations accompanied by quotes reflecting moods or feelings. Apparently, this timely as well as timeless work has touched readers everywhere. Published on Amazon, the book received countless five-star reviews on sites including Amazon, Goodreads, Publishers Weekly, Independent Book Review, NetGallery, Readers Favorite and also achieved #1 bestselling status in a few categories on Amazon.Grace Ruhana of Readers’ Favorite hit the nail on the head when she wrote: “Their stories acknowledge that the journey is not easy, but it’s possible, and they have overcome and come back stronger.” Indeed, Terence is a living example of a stroke survivor who has come back stronger. Never in his wildest dreams would he have imagined himself to be a bestselling author, being celebrated on social media and making a positive impact in other peoples’ lives.Now working on his third book, Terence was informed that he has been selected for the 2023 Readers’ Favorite International Book Award, one of the largest and most popular book award contests in the world. Winners may be selected by Wind Dancer Films for possible TV or movie production.Incidentally, Terence Ang is also participating in the prestigious U.S. Book Show in May presented by Publishers Weekly in New York.

