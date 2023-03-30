Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Growth Opportunities Impacts on Construction Industry to Grow in Near Future by 2027

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Expected to Reach $176,559.1 Thousand by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Outlook:

Rise in urbanization coupled with increase in disposable income in the developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam drives the residential and commercial construction activities, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. On the contrary, unfavorable climate conditions is one of the major restraints of the smart indoor garden systems market. Conversely, technological advancements in smart indoor garden systems is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in near future.

According to AMR, the global smart indoor garden systems market size was valued at $105,627.0 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $176,559.1 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the smart indoor garden systems market report include Aero Farms, Agrilution GmbH, AVA Technologies Inc., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH) CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd, Click & Grow LLC, EDN Inc., Grobo Inc., Plantui Oy, and SproutsIO Inc.

Covid-19 Analysis:

the outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of smart indoor garden systems in the first and second quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the smart indoor garden systems market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for smart indoor garden systems from the developed countries, including the UK, France, and Italy, thereby halting the production activities.

Key Points of the Market:

Depending on type, the floor garden segment garnered the largest smart indoor garden systems market share in the in 2019, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the self-watering segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, during the forecast period due to surge in urban population and rise in residential and commercial construction projects. In addition, many companies are involved in the development of the self-watering smart indoor gardening systems, which notably contributes toward the growth of the global market.

By end user, the residential segment garnered the largest share in the smart in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in residential construction activities around the globe.

Region wise, the market of smart indoor garden systems is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

