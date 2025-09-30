WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing Amazing at 35.8% CAGR | Synthetic Data Generation Market Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global synthetic data generation market was valued at USD 168.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 279 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31749 Driving FactorsSurge in digitalization transformation across enterprises and rise in adoption of advanced technology such AI and ML fuel the growth of the global synthetic data generation market. However, lack of skilled workforce is likely to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for connected devices and IoT and other technologies will present new growth opportunities for the global synthetic data generation market in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe synthetic data generation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, data type, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By deployment mode, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of data type, it is categorized into tabular data, text data, image and video data and others. By application, the market is segmented into AI training and development, test data management, data sharing and retention, data analytics and others. By industry vertical, the synthetic data generation market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, media & entertainment, manufacturing and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players that operate in the synthetic data generation market analysis Amazon.com, Inc., CVEDIA Inc., Datagen, Gretel Labs, IBM Corporation, Meta, Microsoft Corporation, Mostly AI, NVIDIA Corporation and Synthesis AI. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the synthetic data generation industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31749 Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global synthetic data generation market. This is due to increase in usage of synthetic data generation in BFSI, retail, healthcare and other sectors in the region to improve business outcome and customer experience. However, the Asia-Pacific market is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 40.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of advanced technologies such as AI/ML and big data, and higher adoption of cloud-based services such as robotics.Based on data type, the tabular data segment held the largest share of nearly two-fifths of the global synthetic data generation market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, as tabular data presentation helps in simplifying complex data, comparing different data sets, bringing out the important aspects, and provides the foundation for statistical analysis. However, the text data segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 39.8% in 2031, as text data has greater use in research and art projects.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share of two-thirds of the global synthetic data generation market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is because the adoption of synthetic data generation provides numerous benefits to the industry such as, streamlining business processes, eliminating manual processes and reducing time and costs. However, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.7% from 2022 to 2031. The adoption of synthetic data generation enhances software maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it and minimizing the deployment cost & risks, and others.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global synthetic data generation market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous advantages offered by on-premise deployment, such as a high level of data security and safety. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 38.2% in 2031, owing to the high adoption of cloud-based synthetic data generation due to its low cost and easier maintenance.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (279 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/synthetic-data-generation-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to provide various growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. These opportunities include a surge in demand for AI-driven synthetic data generation in enterprises due to remote work initiatives, as businesses see the benefits of these platforms.● It is also expected that market players will focus more on solutions that will support advanced planning and overcoming the impact of such events in the future. Focus will also be on end-to-end stock visibility, complex supplier monitoring, and process automation, thereby raising the demand for synthetic data generation technology in future.● The pandemic had positively impacted the mobile and internet uses and the growing use of computing services, which is likely to offer various opportunities for the synthetic data generation market growth in the upcoming year.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 