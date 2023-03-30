Shopkhoj showcases the joy & fun of Shopping in Bapu Bazaar Market ,in the heart of Jaipur

Lac Bangles in Bapu Bazar Bapu Bazar Jaipur Clothing Jutis& Mojaris ,Bapu Bazar,Jaipur

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- No authentic Jaipur (https://www.shopkhoj.com/jaipur/) shopping experience is complete without a visit to the incomparable Bapu Bazar.(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-jaipur/bapu-bazar-market/) Located in the centre of the city, the Bazar (Market) reflects all that this ‘Pink City’ offers. At Bapu Bazar, one can enjoy street shopping at its best and most unique - showcasing the cornucopia of shopping treasures while taking in the surrounding historical monuments set among rustic pink buildings.

Jaipur, the capital of the State of Rajasthan is known for its vibrance and history - from palaces and forts to local artisanal crafts. The old city of Jaipur with the City Palace and the iconic Hawa Mahal was enclosed by several Gates. These huge magnificent gates protected the city from external enemies. Situated between the Sangeneri Gate & the New Gate, the bazar mirrors this Rajasthani tradition through its many offerings. Bapu Bazar is a huge market where one can find almost anything one desires. A few unique characteristics make it beloved by both locals and tourists. Peeping into the myriad shops can open your senses to all that is on display.

Firstly, it is a pedestrian market but for a stray scooterist. Strolling down the market gives one an opportunity to enjoy a leisurely walk taking in the sights and bustling sounds of the city, while serendipitously happening upon that one-of-a-kind piece of clothing, jewelry or other item that fills your soul with joy.



Unlike the sterile market environments in shopping malls, Bapu Bazar offers heightened sensory experiences. One can hear the endless chatter of the shoppers, jay walkers & shop owners. The perfumes and essential oils that the market is famous for fill the air with intoxicating wafts. The experience of touching different objects – from hard marble products to the softest textile is without parallel. The many food offerings allow one to get refill before the next adventure into the shops. There is never a dull moment here.

The most unique feature of this market is the excitement of engaging in the ‘bargain dance’. The quoted price is just the beginning of the ritual of trying to obtain something at a bargained price. The chutzpah of the shoppers must be seen to be believed. For one can bargain boldly here and wait for the shopkeepers to respond. Therein lies the whole fun of street shopping, doesn’t it?



A one-stop destination for all that Rajasthan is famous for Bapu Bazar offers all the quintessential Jaipur items, as well as the latest fashions.



Clothing- Sarees, Salwar Kameez sets, skirts, tops, stoles/dupattas, Rajasthani jackets with colourful embroidery are all on display here. Lehheriya (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/leheriya/)& Bandhni (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/bandhej-bandhani-fabrics/), belong to the tie & dye family of prints. Sarees, salwar sets & skirts made using these prints in cotton, georgette and silk fabrics look extremely beautiful & ethnic. Kota(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/kota-saree/) is another indigenous fabric from Kota in Rajasthan. Salwar sets in block printed cotton fabrics are also greatly sought-after. Rajasthan is best known for colourful Indian ethnic clothes & these are on full display in Bapu Bazar, all at reasonable prices.

Mojaris – (https://www.shopkhoj.com/accessories/juttis-and-mojaris/).The traditional Rajasthani footwear called Mojaris or jutis are made of camel leather. There is a lot of colourful embroidery & or bead work done on them. Bapu Bazar is one of the best places to buy the mojaris or jutis in Jaipur as one can fine authentic yet inexpensive mojaris here. These footwear are versatile enough to be worn with both jeans as well as ethnic Indian outfits.

Artificial jewellery- Bapu Bazar is the go to market for artificial jewelry in Jaipur. The best thing about what is available is their super affordability. These pieces look like precious jewelry at vastly more affordable prices. For example, brass earrings dipped in silver give the impression of the real thing at a fraction of the cost. Similarly, chains, bangles & necklaces with semi-precious stones instead of real gems allow shoppers to feel like princesses or royalty without having to break the bank. One can easily pick up a pair of earrings for Rs150/piece (about $2) at this market.

Bed sheets & quilts- Jaipuri bed sets are very popular and especially Jaipuri quilts /razais ( https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/quilts/)are iconic. Made of super fine cotton, they are light weight & available in pleasing shades & prints. The sheer range of selection that one can find of this bed linen is mind-blowing.

Bangles – ( https://www.shopkhoj.com/jewellery/lac-bangles/) Rajasthani Bangles are very popular in India. It is an inherent part of the Rajasthani culture to wear bangles. Bapu Bazar is truly a bangle paradise where one can find Lac bangles, glass bangles, metal bangles, thread bangles. Bangles are available in plenty of shades, width & designs. Words cannot describe the selection in the shops - it is truly a sight to behold.

