TCF acquires Gadget Flow, connecting up-and-coming creators with millions of potential customers

By acquiring Gadget Flow, TCF is enhancing its already extensive ecosystem and building a bridge between aspiring creators and their end consumers.
NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TCF, a powerhouse marketing agency in crowdfunding and e-commerce, announces the completion of its acquisition of Gadget Flow, one of the largest product discovery platforms worldwide.
The acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for TCF, providing creators with unprecedented access to their innovation-driven target audiences, making it easier to reach the right people with their ideas.
Throughout its existence, TCF has built a comprehensive ecosystem of diverse products and services that provide crucial support to brands launching new products. From idea validation to launching on e-commerce platforms, the company offers end-to-end support throughout the entire lifecycle of a product. By acquiring Gadget Flow, TCF becomes the ultimate destination for all innovators seeking the most exposure for a successful launch.
“Gadget Flow's inclusion in TCF family continues our commitment to creating an ecosystem where all impactful innovations thrive. Whether you are validating ideas with Prelaunch.com or creating ecommerce or crowdfunding campaigns, Gadget Flow fits perfectly by extending the reach to millions of innovation lovers.’ says Narak Vardanyan, Co-founder and CEO of TCF.
“We are excited to see Gadget Flow as part of TCF’s ecosystem after all these years of working closely together. We are confident that this acquisition will only make Gadget Flow stronger as well as make TCF the leading one-stop shop for all things ecommerce and crowdfunding.” - adds Evan Varsamis, former CEO of Gadget Flow.
By leveraging TCF's exclusive access to anticipated product releases and Prelaunch.com's rapidly growing popularity in the product validation space, this acquisition is set to build on Gadget Flow's already impressive media presence and solidify its position as a leading player in the product discovery space.
Dimension Investments, based in Yerevan, Armenia, acted as financial advisor to TCF in relation to the transaction.
About TCF
TCF is a leading marketing agency that helps creators validate and successfully launch their ideas through crowdfunding and ecommerce platforms. It has successfully transformed over 1,000 ideas into reality, raising a cumulative total of $100M in the process.
To learn more about TCF services at thecrowdfundingformula.com
About Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow is one of the leading product discovery platforms for staying up-to-date with the latest tech, gear, and crowdfunding releases. It features 30,000 products across more than 250 categories. Since its launch in 2011, It has been twice included among the top 360 Entrepreneurial companies in the United States.
Contact
Artak Mkrtichyan
Crowdfunding formula inc.
artak@tcf.team