Artisticore Launches Discounted Web Design Program for Startups and Non-Profits.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, TX - March 22, 2023 - Artisticore, a leading web design and development company, is excited to announce its latest initiative to support startups and non-profit organizations in Houston. The company has launched a new program to offer discounted web design services to help these organizations establish a strong online presence.
Artisticore recognizes the importance of having a professional website that accurately reflects an organization's brand and mission. However, many startups and non-profit organizations struggle to afford the cost of quality web design services. To help alleviate this burden, Artisticore offers up to a 25% discount on all web design services for eligible organizations.
"We believe that every organization deserves a website that truly represents their brand and connects them with their target audience," said the CMO Artisticore. "Our team is committed to helping startups and non-profit organizations succeed by providing affordable and high-quality web design services."
To be eligible for the discount, startups and non-profit organizations must meet certain criteria, such as having fewer than 50 employees and a valid 501(c)(3) status for non-profits. Interested organizations can apply for the discount by contacting Artisticore through their website.
Artisticore is dedicated to assisting the local community and firmly believes that this program will aid startups and non-profit groups in attaining their objectives by equipping them with the necessary online tools to prosper.
About Artisticore
Artisticore is a full-service web design and development company based in Houston, TX. The company specializes in creating custom websites and digital solutions for businesses of all sizes. Artisticore has a proficient team of designers and developers committed to delivering exceptional services that enable organizations to attain their online objectives excellently.
