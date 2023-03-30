Pet Success Ottawa opens Pet Food store in Glebe 705 Bank Street

Everyone is Welcome at Pet Success Ottawa located in the Glebe 705 Bank Street & Opening April 19, 2023

Pet Success Ottawa’s 350 clients at Glebe store will buy pet food, products, training, daycare and pet baths for dogs!

Pet Success expands with Glebe store at 705 Bank street selling food, training, grooming, daycare and boarding” — Allan Morgan

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA , March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Success Ottawa is unique in their personal Homestyle love and care for dogs and all pets. Pet Success does not believe in kennels and will never charge for rehoming or surrendering of pets. Pet Success will always do what’s best for pets and owners.

Pet Success Ottawa loyal clients have made it possible for Pet Success Ottawa to open a storefront fully stocked pet store in the Glebe at 705 Bank street on April 19, 2023. Please join us for wine and cheese and treats for your dogs as well as lots of discounts and give always! Let us know your favourite pet food and we will make sure to have it in stock!

Pet Training is available from 4 pm to 7 pm Monday’s to Friday and 10 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

Pet Success Daycare is available from 7:00 am to 6:30 pm Monday to Friday and 9:30 am to 6:30 pm on Saturdays and Subdays.

Pet Success Ottawa Boarding is 24/7 at our home environment daycares with No kennels for only $50 a night with 2 outdoor walks and lots of hugs, treats, private training and socialization.

Pet Success is proud to have dedicated, committed and loving staff who will do everything and anything for your beautiful pets!

Pet Success Ottawa has co-tenants sharing our generous space at 705 Bank Street, which include a notary, paralegal, a lawyer and VIP Second Chances dating service! We will have Wednesday night book clubs and gutter lessons Bring your dog with you!

No other Pet store on Bank street offers pet training, outdoor dog walking, pet baths, daycare boarding and dog free pet d under one roof! Welcome to YOUR second home at Pet Success Ottawa! Call us at 613 710 6688 and fill out our Pet Success survey and receive $5 off your next purchase! Unbeatable savings at Pet Success Ottawa!