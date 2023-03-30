SiGMA Eurasia Awards raises largest sum yet at charity auction

Submit Release
INTERCONTINENTAL , FESTIVAL , DUBAI , March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The SiGMA Eurasia Gaming broke records tonight, raising €242,600 for charity. The gala event, which took place at the Intercontinental Festival City, Dubai, hosted some of the sector’s biggest names as it celebrated an industry enjoying the best of days as it emerges from 2 years of pandemic.

Bringing the first day of SiGMA Eurasia to a glamorous close, the event, generously sponsored by BetConstruct and hosted by SiGMA’s own Mark Borg and Crypto Megan, saw an elite crowd of gaming influencers come together for an evening of premier networking, fine dining and some serious thrills.

Up Partners, also sponsors of SiGMA magazine’s cover story, were amongst the biggest winners of the night, taking home several of the biggest awards and placing the winning bid of €100,000 for an artwork showing a pop art rendition of John Lennon by artist Tommy Zegan.

Other artworks were also a hit with the crowd – particularly pieces by Derek Mason, a British artist whose work hangs in homes and offices around the world – including the Burj Khalifa. His painting, Race to the finish line, went for €20,000, while a Formula 1 inspired piece sold for €10,000. His most popular piece was a painting of comic legend the Joker – which went for €55,000. A Tommy Zegan rendition of Luciano Pavarotti netted €35,000 meanwhile.

