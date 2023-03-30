Poe on sea mishaps

Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, March 30
March 30, 2023

From a motor tanker's sinking to a vessel fire.

Even before reparations are done on an incident, another tragedy strikes claiming lives and harming the environment.

Clearly, the safety component in our transportation is sorely lacking.

We reiterate our call for an independent agency that will conduct thorough and truthful investigations, and provide corresponding recommendations.

The body will also ensure the worthiness of our transportation -- air, land and sea -- to avert accidents.

As we push for our bill creating the Philippine Transportation Safety Board, we will continue to keep watch to ensure that the needs of the victims in the recent sea tragedies are addressed and those responsible will be held accountable.

