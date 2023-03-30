Wanted Suspect Accused of Multiple Felonies Captured in Tucson

On March 8, 2023, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers attempted to stop a green Ford F-250 pickup truck being driven by 30-year-old Luciano Kristoff. The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on State Route 90 in Huachuca City. Unbeknownst to the state trooper, Kristoff had reportedly stolen the vehicle from its owner at a local business in Sierra Vista.

Kristoff fled from the attempted traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. As the pursuit approached the United Sates Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90, Kristoff lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash with several vehicles waiting in line at the checkpoint. Kristoff sustained serious injuries and was transported to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, where he was admitted in critical condition.

On March 18, 2023, Kristoff walked away from the hospital against the advice of medical practitioners.

Earlier today, March 29, 2023, Kristoff was found hiding in a vehicle that was stopped by the Tucson Police Department for an unrelated matter. Kristoff was taken into custody and transported to the Cochise County Jail, where troopers booked him on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight in connection to the events of March 8th.