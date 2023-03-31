Arizona All Star Basketball Games Hosted by BeSpecial and Bigger than Basketball on April 14th in Phoenix

We are thrilled to bring together some of the best high school and junior college basketball
players in Arizona for this exciting event”
— Chris Diaz
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BeSpecial and Bigger than Basketball are proud to announce the first annual Arizona All Star Junior College Sophomore and High School Senior All Star Games. This event will take place on April 14th, 2023, at Phoenix College.
The high school game will tip off at 6:00pm, followed by the junior college game at 7:30pm. Doors will open at 5:15pm, allowing fans to come in and check out the local vendors in attendance. Fans can expect to find great food, merchandise, and other fun activities to enjoy before and during the games.
For those who cannot attend in person, the games will be live streamed on YouTube. Fans can catch all the action and excitement from the comfort of their own homes. Adding to the excitement, social media influencer @BdotAdot5, also known as "DJ No Daddy", will be spinning all night long, providing fans with a great musical experience. Bdot is known for his high energy and ability to keep the crowd entertained, and he has over one million followers on social media.
Throughout the night, there will be guest appearances by several basketball stars, including former high school and junior college All-Stars who have gone on to have successful careers in college, social media influencers, college coaches and scouts. Fans can also look forward to giveaways, contests, and other exciting activities happening during the games.
"We are thrilled to bring together some of the best high school and junior college basketball players in Arizona for this exciting event," said Chris Diaz the Event Coordinator. "The All Star Game is an opportunity for these talented athletes to showcase their skills in front of a larger audience and for fans to see the best of the best compete on the court."
Tickets for the Arizona All Star Junior College Sophomore and High School Senior All Star Game are available now and can be purchased online or at the door. Don't miss out on this exciting event and the chance to see some of the top basketball talent in Arizona.
For more information and updates on the event, please visit the Arizona All Star Shootout on social media.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.