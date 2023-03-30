Catamaran Market Classification, Opportunities, Types, Applications, Status And Forecast To 2031

Catamaran Market

A catamaran is a type of boat or watercraft with two parallel hulls of equal size connected by a platform or deck

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A catamaran is a type of boat or watercraft with two parallel hulls of equal size connected by a platform or deck. The design of a catamaran provides several advantages over traditional mono-hull boats, such as increased stability, speed, and efficiency. Catamarans are used for a wide range of applications, including recreational sailing and cruising, commercial transportation and cargo, and military and defense operations. The size of catamarans can vary from small recreational boats to large ocean-going vessels. Catamarans have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their unique design and capabilities.

The global catamaran market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors. One of the major factors driving market growth is the increasing popularity of recreational water sports and leisure activities, particularly in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The growing interest in yachting, sailing, and water sports has resulted in an increased demand for catamarans, which offer several advantages over traditional mono-hull boats.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Catamaran Market by Product Type, Size, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global catamaran market was valued at $ 1,583.80 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,704.05 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.46% from 2022 to 2031.

Another significant driver of market growth is the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable boats. Catamarans are known for their fuel efficiency and low emissions, making them an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers and businesses. In addition, the rising demand for luxury boats and yachts in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is expected to drive growth in the market. The increasing investment in marina and port infrastructure in these regions is also expected to boost demand for catamarans.

Covid-19 Scenario-

Although the global catamaran market was negatively impacted during the pandemic, engaged stakeholders started boosting their innovation in the sector of catamarans as soon as the global situation began to normalize.

The market players are now introducing catamarans at reasonable prices while also improving the products' quality and comfort level.

By product type, the catamaran market is categorized as sailing and powered catamarans. Among these segments sailing catamaran segment captured the significant market share as compared to powered catamaran segments owing to the higher adoption by individuals. The demand for sailing catamarans is being driven by the growing popularity of recreational boating, as well as increasing awareness of the benefits of sailing catamarans over traditional monohull boats. One company that has seen success in the sailing catamarans is Lagoon, a French catamaran manufacturer.

Lagoon specializes in the design and production of sailing catamarans for both private and charter use. The company has been in operation since 1984 and has become a leading brand in the sailing catamarans. In 2020, Lagoon introduced a new model, the Lagoon 55, which features a unique and innovative design that has generated significant interest from customers and industry experts. Lagoon has also been recognized for its commitment to sustainability, with the company implementing eco-friendly practices in its production process.

By size, the catamaran market is categorized as below 15m, 16m-30m, and above 30m. The 16m-30m segment dominated in the global market segment due to the rising use of these types of catamarans for leisure which increases the demand for catamarans. By application, the market is divided into sports, leisure, transport, and others. The leisure segment in dominated in the market as most of the individuals are adopted catamarans for vacations and it offers various luxury benefits for individuals. For instance, in past few years, Lagoon Catamarans has also focused on developing eco-friendly and sustainable catamarans, such as the Lagoon 46, which incorporates a range of green technologies and materials.

The key market players in the catamaran market are Leopard Catamarans, Outremer catamarans, Beneteau/Lagoon, Fountaine Pajot, Catana Catamarans, Nautitech Catamaran, Privilege Catamarans, Antares Catamarans, Gemini Catamarans, and Seawind Cats.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By product type, the sailing catamaran segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By size, the below 15m catamarans is expected leads the catamaran industry size during the forecast period.

By application, the leisure segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).

North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

