Archford® Celebrates 10 Years in Business as Independent Wealth Management Firm

Archford® is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing financial advisory and wealth management services throughout the St. Louis Metro-East region.
SWANSEA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent wealth management firm Archford® is celebrating its 10th anniversary of serving the financial planning needs of individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout the St. Louis Metro-East region.
“The past decade is a true testament to Archford’s® passion for taking care of families at every stage of life. I couldn’t be more proud of our team and the work they have done to get us here,” said Jim Maher, CEO and Founder of Archford®. “I am truly honored to be working alongside such driven, innovative professionals, and I am thrilled to see where the future takes us.”
In 2013, Maher founded the Swansea, Ill. headquartered the firm with the driving principle of “Taking Care of Families™” and the mission to help clients save time, save money, and make money. At its inception, the Archford® team consisted of 6 employees, and today, it has grown to 46 employees with over 75 advanced degrees and accreditations.
Over the past 10 years, Archford® has grown its suite of comprehensive financial advisory services to contribute to clients’ success throughout their entire financial journeys. In 2014, Archford Capital introduced a business consulting division, Archford Consulting. This division services a multitude of clients who own closely held businesses. These services range from assisting ownership in standing up new business entities, improving efficiencies, and preparing companies to be transitioned. In 2020, the firm launched an accounting division, Archford Accounting, with the acquisition of accounts from two local accounting companies. This unique business model allows accountants and wealth advisors to work hand-in-hand on mutual clients’ finances and taxes because every financial move has tax implications. In 2022, the firm added Archford Sports to its roster of services, providing wealth management and consulting to athletes, sports leagues, and coaches throughout the U.S.
Currently, Archford® provides clients with the following innovative solutions: wealth management, accounting, retirement planning, business consulting, family office services, Archford Family Library®, philanthropy, and Archford Sports. It has offices located in Swansea, Ill.; Edwardsville, Ill.; and St. Louis, Mo.
When it comes to Archford’s® achievements, Maher is most proud of his talented team and their work with nonprofit organizations throughout the community. In 2017, Maher launched Archford Angels, a companywide philanthropic initiative, to encourage employees to actively serve in their communities. Each year, each team member receives a $1,000 grant to partner with a local charity of their choice on a project. The employees then compete amongst one another for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes of additional grants of $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500 to the winning charities. Since the program’s inception, a cumulative total of $1 million in monetary donations, gifts, and grants have been given to 87 charities throughout the region.
In the last decade, Archford® has been widely recognized for its impactful work in the professional services industry. The firm has received a variety of awards, including Inc. 5000 list, Top NAPA DC Advisor, Future 50 Companies, Top Winning Workplace, Best Accounting Firms List, Largest Corporate Philanthropist – Small Firms, etc.
