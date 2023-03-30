Infineon and One2touch are collaborating to develop a free of battery NFC smart lock solution

OSLO, NORWAY, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and One2touch announced a strategic partnership agreement to develop a free of battery NFC smart lock solution leveraging Infineon NAC1080 single chip solution for the fast growing smart lock market. By harvesting energy from the mobile phones’ NFC field, we are offering lock solutions free of batteries and moving the internet connection from the lock itself to the mobile phone for key access. We see a large potential for applications like, mailboxes, key boxes, office furniture, gym lockers and hospital furniture, where demand is increasing for more user friendly and smarter locking solutions without the need for power to the lock.

One2touch is offering a complete SW/HW solution for any NFC lock through an NFC Module as well as a complete locking solution. Patent Licenses for NFC locks are included.

“We are excited to work with Infineon on developing next generation Smart locks removing the need for batteries and internet connection in the locks. We expect smart locks based on NFC to have a strong growth in the years to come and are happy to lead the way in partnership with Infineon” said Jorgen Nilsen, CEO of One2touch.

About One2touch

One2touch is an NFC Smart lock solution provider based in Oslo, Norway. One2touch has years of experience working on NFC solutions with leading brands resulting in industry recognition and awards at CES. Our proven and innovative NFC platform is a perfect fit for the fast growing smart-lock market and with our unique technology we can make electronic locks without power and batteries.

www.one2touch.com

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

More information is available at www.infineon.com.