Final Four Tribute Tower Lighting at Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Features Tallest Digital Basketball Player

Final Four Team Tribute Tower Lighting at 700-Foot-Tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Featuring University of Miami Hurricanes Logo. (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News | Royal Palm Companies) Final Four Team Tribute Tower Lighting at 700-Foot-Tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Featuring Florida Atlantic University Owls' Logo. (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News | Royal Palm Companies ) 700-Foot-Tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Ignites World's Tallest Digital Basketball Player Signaling Start of NCAA Final Four. (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida Atlantic University Owls, University of Connecticut Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs' Images Light-Up Florida Skyline

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida is signaling the start of the NCAA Final Four Tournament with the world’s tallest electronic college basketball tower lighting at the 60-story, 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

From now through Saturday night, the 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter ignites the World’s Tallest Digital Dribbling Basketball Player Image; the World's Most-Enormous Electronic “Final Four” Phrase, and the World’s Largest L.E.D. Logos of the four teams competing for the NCAA National Basketball Championship.

The “Final Four” features the University of Miami Hurricanes versus the University of Connecticut Huskies and the Florida Atlantic University Owls of Boca Raton versus the San Diego State University Aztecs.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter Final Four Tower Lighting is a beaming beacon reflecting the shimmering spirit of South Florida,” says Daniel Kodsi (Kodsi), University of Miami Alumnus and CEO of Royal Palm Companies – builder of the Paramount Tower.

“This is a signal of community support of the nation’s preeminent collegiate basketball teams and their fans.”

Lighting System Facts

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the “Magic City’s” 60-story, 700-foot-tall, $600-million soaring signature skyscraper.

The superstructure features the world’s tallest and most technologically advanced L.E.D. animation lighting system.

The system is composed of 5 miles of wires connected to 13,400 light emitting diodes (LEDs) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The lighting system can create a combination of 16.7-million colors.

It took a team of 12 technicians three-years to design and install the $3-million lighting system.

The nightly electric bill for the tower lighting is estimated at $34.00.

The system was designed and installed by L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach.

CEO Gavin Cooper’s work is seen on bridges, skyways and landmark buildings, around the world.

This includes the Empire State Building.

Digital Dimensions

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s Skydeck Crown is illuminating with a 100-yard-wide by 700-foot-tall digital silhouette of a dribbling basketball player.

The building then morphs into the logos of The University of Miami Hurricanes, The University of Connecticut Huskies, The Florida Atlantic University Owls and The San Diego State University Aztecs.

Under the Miami and Connecticut logos, the center column of the skyscraper features an orange and green stream that reads, “Go Canes.”

Under the FAU and San Diego logos, the center column of the skyscraper features a blue and white stream that reads, “Go Owls.”

The University of Miami Hurricane colors are orange and green.

The Florida Atlantic University Owls’ colors are blue and white.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter superstructure is as tall as 7.4 basketball courts; or 2.5 football fields -- if stacked vertically.

University of Miami Alumnus Becomes Preeminent Florida Developer

Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See) is CEO of the Royal Palm Companies real estate development firm – builder of the ultra-futuristic Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower.

He is a 1991 graduate of the University of Miami Herbert School of Business

Kodsi earned his bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in architecture.

He has gone-on to become one of South Florida’s preeminent real estate developers.

As a 1987 freshman, Kodsi was a resident of McDonald Hall dormitory.

He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

While casually discussing his vision with friends at a dining table, Kodsi sketched-out Paramount’s superyacht-style skydeck and curved steel and glass edges design, on a paper napkin.

Part of his original plan was to create a lighting system that has now reshaped downtown Miami’s 21st century skyline.

Kodsi says while a student he frequented University of Miami basketball games. This is the first time in the school’s history that the Hurricanes have advanced to the Final Four.

“During my four years at the University of Miami, our team never excelled to the level it is at now,” says Kodsi. “This is a moment in history that the student body, and we alumni, will forever remember and we want to be a part of that experience.”

He continues, “The Paramount Miami Worldcenter Final Four Tower Lighting is a beaming beacon reflecting the shimmering spirit of South Florida. It a signal of community support of the nation’s preeminent collegiate basketball teams and their fans.”

The futuristic Paramount Tower rises from the heart of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Indoor Basketball Court & Jetsons-Style Flying Car Skyport

Paramount, the world’s most heavily-amenitized condo-tower, is often referred to as a “vertical country club.”

It features an indoor basketball court, boxing gym, conservatory, fitness center, lounges, spa, racquetball and tennis courts, and resort-style pools.

It also features the world’s first Jetsons-style flying car skyport.

Several NBA players are residents of the 524-unit skyscraper.

Tower Lighting Schedule

Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Saturday, April 1, 2023

5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. | 7:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (just past midnight)

Top & Bottom of Every Hour | Duration: 5 Minutes

About Paramount Miami Worldcenter

