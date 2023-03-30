THE LABELLE FOUNDATION + THE PENINSULA BEVERLY HILLS + MARIE FRANCE VAN DAMME CELEBRATE NATIONAL PUPPY DAY

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DATE: THURSDAY, MARCH 23, 2023 / TIME: 11AM – 2PM
MARIE FRANCE VAN DAMME BOUTIQUE
(Located at The Peninsula Hotel, Beverly Hills)
INVITED GUEST (*RSVP/Confirmed): Jordan Peele*, Presley Gerber*, Linda Thompson*, Sara Foster,
Georgia May Jagger, Anne Winters*, Julia Parker*, Heyoon Jeong*, Erin Moriarty, Rumer & Scout Willis,
Marielle Hadid*, Kelly Kruger Brooks*, Ilean Almaguer*, Cara Santana*, Melanie Griffith, Kelly Wearstler,
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Javi Luna*, Sara Silverman, Dakota Johnson, Dania Ramirez*, Natalie Dobrik
On MARCH 23 FROM 11AM – 2PM, a select group of Los Angeles’s most stylist-influential canine lovers will come
together to celebrate National Puppy Day by promoting the adoption of a new puppy in support of L.A.’s
premier dog rescue nonprofit organization, The Labelle Foundation.
Fashion designer Marie France Van Damme will host this event at their namesake boutique with co-host
The Peninsula Hotel Beverly Hills. The event's host committee will be attending, including Labelle’s Founder: Laura
Labelle, Juliette Labelle, Sabrina Labelle, along with Anne Winters, Noelle Morgenstein, Gina Brooke, and
Ella Orten.
L.A. tastemakers will sip champagne, play with adoptable puppies, view Marie France Van Damme’s Spring/Summer
‘23 collection. Twenty percent (20%) of all purchases will go toward supporting The Labelle Foundations efforts. and create numerous Instagramable moments creating greater awareness for The Labelle Foundation.
Previous Labelle Foundation high-profile supporters, through adoption and fostering include: Ayla Woodruff,
Bree Kish, Anne Winters, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Bailee Madison, Camila Mendes, Emma Roberts, Jackie Gansky,
Riley Keough, Raven Simone, Stephanie Shepard, P!nk, Nikki Reed, Heather Perry, Cara Delvengne, Nicole Pedra,
Emily Tanner, Marielle Hadid, Taylour, Justine Skye, Mari Llewellyn, Olivia Jade, Tracey Cunningham.
Marie France Van Damme is an internationally acclaimed atelier who has dressed the likes of; Jessica Alba,
Beyonce, Jamie Chung, Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid, Christina Hendricks, Angelina Jolie, Catherine Zeta-Jones,
Madonna, Kathryn Newton, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Kelly Osbourne, Olivia Palermo, Charlize Theron,
Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Olga Kurylenko, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
The Labelle Foundation contact info:
Samantha Peraino, COO
Samantha@labellefoundation.org
Marie France Van Damme contact info :
Ron McMillan, T.
Ron McMillan
Marie France Van Damme
rm@MarieFranceVanDamme.com
+1 323-481-5958
