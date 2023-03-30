The GENTLEMN Guide: Master Life & Thrive as a Black Man in Today's World

Book "The GENTLEMN Guide to Life: Master the Art of Living Well in Today's World for Black Men" on a professional's desk.

New Book Offers Black Men the Tools to Transform Their Lives and Thrive in the Modern World: "The GENTLEMN Guide to Life"

With this book, we wanted to create a definitive roadmap for black men to navigate their unique journey with confidence... It's our hope that through the lessons and wisdom shared within these pages.” — CJ Dewey