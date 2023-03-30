The GENTLEMN Guide: Master Life & Thrive as a Black Man in Today's World
New Book Offers Black Men the Tools to Transform Their Lives and Thrive in the Modern World: "The GENTLEMN Guide to Life"
With this book, we wanted to create a definitive roadmap for black men to navigate their unique journey with confidence... It's our hope that through the lessons and wisdom shared within these pages.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful and timely celebration of personal growth, resilience, and success, "The GENTLEMN Guide to Life: Master the Art of Living Well in Today's World for Black Men" is set to be released on Juneteenth, June 19th, 2023. This comprehensive guide, tailored specifically for black men, offers practical advice, inspirational stories, and insightful reflections to empower readers on their journey towards personal growth and self-discovery.
"The GENTLEMN Guide to Life" covers a wide range of topics, including personal style and grooming, financial intelligence, emotional well-being, spiritual growth, community engagement, and much more. Through these lessons, black men will find the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today's rapidly changing world.
Written by experts at GENTLEMN Co.™, a black-owned company based in Santa Monica, California, and edited by CEO/Founder C.J. Dewey, the book reflects the company's commitment to fostering health and wellness in the lives of black men. "With this book, we wanted to create a definitive roadmap for black men to navigate their unique journey with confidence, grace, and resilience. It's our hope that through the lessons and wisdom shared within these pages, readers will be inspired to embark on their journey to becoming the best version of themselves – true gentlemen in today's world," said Dewey.
The release date of the book has been intentionally set for Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. This significant date underscores the importance of recognizing and honoring the achievements, contributions, and progress of black men, as well as the challenges they face. The digital edition will be available on June 19th, 2023, with a hardcover edition to follow the next week, available for purchase on Amazon.
GENTLEMN Co.™ is dedicated to empowering black men through education, personal development, and community engagement. By providing resources and support, the company aims to create a positive impact on the lives of black men and their communities. With the release of "The GENTLEMN Guide to Life," the company takes a significant step in fulfilling its mission, as it offers an invaluable source of inspiration and guidance for black men navigating life in the 21st century.
In a world where black men often face unique challenges, "The GENTLEMN Guide to Life" serves as a much-needed resource, providing a wealth of knowledge and wisdom to help readers overcome adversity and achieve personal and professional success. It is a must-read for black men seeking to cultivate their potential and create a lasting legacy of excellence.
For more information or to schedule an interview with C.J. Dewey, please contact The GENTLEMN Company LLC at 213-814-1154 or support@gentlemn.co.
About GENTLEMN Co.™:
GENTLEMN Co.™ is a black-owned men's health and wellness company founded and based in Santa Monica, CA. Established by C.J. Dewey, the company is dedicated to empowering men through education, personal development, and community engagement. By providing resources and support, GENTLEMN Co.™ aims to create a positive impact on the lives of men and their communities.
