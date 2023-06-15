Celebrating Juneteenth: The GENTLEMN Company Releases Groundbreaking Guide for Black Men
The GENTLEMN Company launches its innovative guidebook, dedicated to enhancing the lives of Black men through self-care, wellness, and practical life skills.
Representation matters. By creating this book, we place the experiences of Black men at the forefront.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The GENTLEMN Company proudly announces its forthcoming release, "The GENTLEMN Guide to Life: Master the Art of Living Well in Today's World for Black Men." This highly anticipated book, set to launch on Juneteenth 2023, is the company's newest initiative towards empowering and uplifting Black men in society.
— Canaan Dewey
In a world where Black men are expected to navigate life's complexities without a map, "The GENTLEMN Guide to Life" steps in as an empowering and practical manual. The book is a reflection of the founder's life experiences, growing up in a household with a local police officer for a father and an entrepreneurial minister for a mother, and a commitment to provide the guidance and mentorship that every Black man deserves.
Through extensive research and curation of practical knowledge, Canaan Dewey, the Founder and CEO of The GENTLEMN Company, has assembled a valuable resource that covers crucial areas such as money management, stress management, health, and wellness. This book serves as a comprehensive guide aiming to equip Black men with necessary tools for self-improvement and to instill an understanding that wellness and self-care are inherent rights, not luxuries.
"The GENTLEMN Guide to Life" stands out as a revolutionary piece in the world of self-help literature by offering a fresh perspective that resonates with the lived experiences of Black men. Canaan Dewey asserts, "When we see our faces reflected in the media, we feel seen, heard, and validated. That's why this book is designed to serve as a starting point for conversations where the experiences of Black men are central."
On Juneteenth 2023, this groundbreaking book will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.com, in digital, paperback, and hardcover formats. Mark your calendars and join The GENTLEMN Company on this transformative journey towards personal growth, resilience, and fulfillment.
For more information on "The GENTLEMN Guide to Life: Master the Art of Living Well in Today's World for Black Men" and the incredible mission of The GENTLEMN Company, visit www.gentlemn.co
About The GENTLEMN Company:
The GENTLEMN Company, founded by Canaan Dewey, is dedicated to uplifting men in today's world. It provides resources and platforms that foster self-improvement, wellness, and a mindset of proactive self-care. Their mission is to redefine masculinity and inspire a generation of men to embrace their unique version of manhood.
