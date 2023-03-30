Century-Old Silver Dollars From Legendary Tombstone Hoard Coming To Market From Rare Collectibles TV

Minted in 1897, this is one of the stunning century-old Morgan silver dollars from the Tombstone Hoard offered by Rare Collectibles TV. (Photo credit: Rare Collectibles TV.)
Each Tombstone Hoard silver dollar offered by Rare Collectibles TV is certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company with the historic hoard’s pedigree in the holder label. (Photo credit: Rare Collectibles TV.)
Limited number of “best-of-the-best” Morgan dollars will be available
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic United States silver dollars from the extraordinary Tombstone Hoard will be made available in April 2023 by Rare Collectibles TV (www.RareCollectiblesTV.com). Still in high-quality mint condition, these century-old coins were accumulated over four decades by a collector in Southern Arizona. This is the same area of the state as the legendary Old West city of Tombstone, the heart of Arizona’s 19th century silver boom.
“This hoard had around 40,000 coins. My partner Rick Tomaska and I have carefully cherry-picked about 1,200 of the Morgan silver dollars for our strict standards of stunning eye appeal,” said RCTV Co-Founder Jack McNamara. “Among these coins are some ultra-rare, high-grade Morgan dollars that had been hidden away in a private collection for over 40 years.”
“These coins are simply the best-of-the-best and they are the only examples submitted to Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) for certification with the Tombstone Hoard pedigree,” explained McNamara.
A type of coin popular with collectors for generations, Morgan silver dollars are named after their designer, United States Mint engraver George T. Morgan, and were minted from 1878 to 1904 and again in 1921. The front of each coin (the obverse) depicts a symbolic representation of "Miss Liberty" and the tail's side (the reverse) depicts an American eagle with outstretched wings.
The discovery of silver in Tombstone, Arizona in 1877 almost perfectly coincided with the production of the first Morgan silver dollars in 1878. These historic coins, like the ones in the Tombstone Hoard, were often used by cowboys and outlaws alike during visits to saloons for whisky and card playing. Over time, Morgan silver dollars have symbolized the American frontier of the Wild West.
“This is the first time in my life that I’ve seen a hoard containing such a large quantity of 100-year-old coins enter the market at one time. It has been a half-a-century since high-grade examples of this magnitude were introduced to collectors back in the 1970s with the discovery of the Redfield Hoard in Reno, Nevada and the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve emptying their vaults through General Services Administration (GSA) sales of long-stored silver dollars,” said McNamara.
Only the finest 1,221 coins from the Tombstone Hoard were certified by NGC with the hoard’s pedigree. Collectors can find them online at www.RareCollectiblesTV.com as well as on television Thursday nights during the month of April starting at 8 pm Eastern/5 pm Pacific on DirecTV channel 222, Dish channel 85, and Spectrum Shop Zeal 1.
For additional information on how to acquire a Tombstone Hoard Morgan silver dollar, call 800-581-7273 or visit www.RareCollectiblesTV.com.
