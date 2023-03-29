Annual walleye netting on Lake Pend Oreille will begin on April 10

Spring 2023 will mark the sixth year of netting operations to help control the walleye population in Lake Pend Oreille.

Walleye gill netting operations run for three weeks every spring on weekdays only. Crews target walleye that are grouping up to spawn in the shallow, northern sections of the lake. Netting sites include portions of the Clark Fork Delta near Sheepherder Point, the Pack River Delta, Sunnyside area, Oden Bay, Kootenai Point and in the vicinity of the railroad bridge near Sandpoint.

While netting is occurring, anglers and boaters are advised to watch out for buoys on the water’s surface and recognize that each buoy is attached to approximately 1000 feet of net under the surface. Needless to say, hooks and nets don’t make the best pair, so it’s best to avoid fishing in these areas.