Taste an Award-Winning Spirit Founded on Centuries of Tradition at WSWA Access Live
IZO Spirits: The Spirits of México! Masterfully Blends Authentic Methods with Contemporary Sustainability, Bringing Old-World Flavor to the Modern TableORLANDO, FLORDIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover a handcrafted Mexican spirit with an authentic flavor centuries in the making as IZO Spirits exhibits its full selection - including an award-winning Mezcal - at booth #517 of the upcoming WSWA Access Live (Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America) April 2-5 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. Founded on principles of steadfast commitment to community and sustainability, IZO has carved out a distinguished reputation for bringing the inspired taste of ancient traditional appellations to the modern table. Now, their team introduces its distinctive collection at the premier wine and spirits event where purveyors can connect, network, and source the best of what the industry has to offer.
“Our premium distillations have been met with immense excitement from consumers across the nation,” explains IZO Co-Founder Gaston Martinez. “We are proud to debut the clean flavor of our full menu to an entirely new audience at WSWA and build momentum with distributors for further US brand growth.”
Crafted by master mezcaleros and distillers in Durango, Mexico, and headquartered in San Diego, California, IZO recently announced a move into a more centrally-located office space in the area’s historic Mission Brewery Plaza. The brand is also planning a 2024 expansion of its Durango operations site to a new state-of-the-art distillery. At WSWA, the team will showcase its complete line of pure-distilled “spirits worth celebrating” packaged in its trademark black onyx ombre bottle, including:
An award-winning IZO Mezcal Joven (47% ABV and 42% ABV, 750ml) - Featuring hand-harvested wild Cenizo agave hearts that are slow-roasted with smoldering oak in lava-lined fire pits, then juiced and twice distilled for an ultra-pure, authentically crafted spirit.
IZO Tequila Extra Añejo Cristalino (40% ABV, 750ml) - Produced in Jalisco, Mexico, and featuring the distinctive taste of the area’s native Blue Agave plant, this appellation is aged for three years in wooden barrels to build complexity, then charcoal filtered to produce a bright, blanco finish.
IZO Mezcal Reposado Cenizo (44% ABV, 750ml) - Featuring wild agave hearts traditionally slow-roasted over volcanic rock, then aged at least two months in American Oak barrels for a subtly fruity, slightly nutty flavor.
IZO Mezcal Joven Ensamble (47% ABV, 750ml) - An artful blend of distilled Cenizo and Lamparillo wild-grown agave delivers an earthy, full-bodied flavor with a delightfully fruity finish.
IZO Sotol Dasylirion (47% ABV, 750ml) - Distilled from the wild-grown, hand-harvested, and slow-roasted Mexican “Desert Spoon” plant (which matures over 15 years to yield only one bottle per plant), IZO Sotol carries hints of the lightly sweet piñas (or “hearts”) from which it is sourced.
IZO Bacanora Silver (44% ABV, 750ml) - Produced in Sonora, Mexico, IZO Bacanora is double distilled in copper and stainless steel, unearthing aromas of desert minerals that delicately combine with smoky tones of anise, apple, and pepper.
IZO Mezcal Añejo Cenizo (43% ABV, 750ml) - A signature Mezcal Añejo begins with all-natural wild agave, slow-roasted and aged at least 12 months in American Oak barrels for a rich depth of smoky flavor that warms the soul.
IZO Sotol Reposado 100% Dasylirion (44% ABV, 750ml) - Matured for several months in American oak barrels to enhance robust aromas of rosemary, chamomile, and rue; warm notes of vanilla and desert grass; and sweet flavors of caramel and fig.
Taste the premium flavor born out of timeless heritage at WSWA Access Live BOOTH #517, April 2-5 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. Learn more about the IZO brand and shop its historic collection of pure-distilled agave spirits (available at select US Costco stores) at IZOSpirits.com. Learn more about WSWA at accesslive.wswa.org. IZO Spirits - The Spirit of México.
About IZO Spirits:
Co-Founded by Gaston Martinez - a native of Durango, Mexico - IZO is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Spirits speaks to generations of Mezcaleros, Sotoleros, Tequileros, and Bacaneros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of IZO pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the flavorful spirit within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO Spirits tells the story of centuries-old Mexican tradition and of one man’s vision to share it with the world. Learn more about the IZO collection of handcrafted agave spirits at IZOSpirits.com. IZO Spirits - The Spirit of México.
About WSWA:
Formerly the WSWA Annual Convention & Exposition, the WSWA’s premier event has been reimagined, redesigned, and reinvented to better meet industry goals, bring more value, and address key business challenges. The all-new Access LIVE explores what’s new as the wine and spirits industry comes together to collectively connect, innovate, and grow. There is no other event in the industry that rallies so much expertise and networking and so many solutions and opportunities under one roof. Learn more at accesslive.wswa.org.
# # #
Brittney Falletta
JKO PR
email us here