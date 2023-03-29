Oomple Launches New Product, Disrupting the way Agencies and Companies Find Talent

Oomple has launched a new Self-Serve Subscription Platform for companies and agencies, improving the way they find and hire temp talent. And, helping on-demand professionals build their brand, manage their freelance careers, and access more opportunities.

Oomple, a company specializing in creating connections between companies and freelance professionals, has launched a self-serve subscription platform for companies and agencies. The platform is designed to simplify the process of finding and hiring on-demand talent. With Oomple's new platform, businesses can benefit from tools that streamline candidate searches, improve communication, and help build and grow networks, resulting in a significant reduction in time and costs spent on finding and onboarding new talent.

One of the biggest challenges that companies face when searching for on-demand talent is the time spent on nurturing, engaging, and managing candidates. Oomple's platform has over 60,000 on-demand professionals and offers a one-stop-shop solution for companies and agencies, catering to every stage of the hiring journey. With the new self-serve subscription model, businesses can save up to 8+ hours on weekly outreach, 10+ hours on weekly communication, and thousands of dollars on finding and onboarding new talent.

On-demand professionals, meanwhile, benefit from increased visibility to a network of over 550 companies. Oomple's Marketplace helps on-demand professionals grow their freelance careers, manage their brand, and access more opportunities.

After launching the Self-Serve platform at the beginning of the year, Oomple has been working to ensure the best user experience for companies and agencies searching for, communicating with, building benches of, and hiring candidates. The upgraded features are now live, including a new, more powerful search functionality. This will make it easier to find matches, build benches, and create wish lists of candidates. And, with new filtering options, businesses can find the talent they are looking for, quickly and easily.

Oomple has also introduced faster and easier request creation, along with an updated financial calculator that includes margin or uplift. New professional profiles have been added, with more technical platform skills, technical frameworks and languages, as well as role-based certifications. Users can view all of this experience or specifically filtered experience on each professional's profile.

Tsitsi (Cici) Urigashvili, a senior technical recruiter from Maxsys Staffing & Consulting, says, "I like the fact that information is shown upfront. Rates, availability, and even candidates' preferences for working remotely, hybrid, or onsite. This helps me get to matches quicker by helping to determine who might be a better fit and focusing my time there."

Oomple's CEO, Norm Daigle, states, "We know the challenges companies face searching and engaging with on-demand professionals. We also know the importance of networking and building your professional community. We decided to take these challenges and build tools to facilitate the entire hiring journey while also helping on-demand professionals and companies grow their business and networks. We're thrilled to start helping you achieve your hiring and business goals!"

The future of work is here, and Oomple is paving the way for how companies and agencies hire and how on-demand professionals find work. With a fully automated platform, companies and on-demand professionals can take control of the entire process, saving time and resources. If you are struggling with finding and engaging with on-demand talent, or with finding your next contract, Oomple is here to offer the necessary platform for growing your business.

