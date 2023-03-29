Submit Release
Alaunos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Alaunos" or the "Company") TCRT, a leading T-cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy company advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of therapeutics for solid tumors, today announced that company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Cantor's The Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium
Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual

22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the Needham presentation will be accessible on the Company's website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations at www.alaunos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Alaunos website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics is a leader in the science of T-cell receptor cell therapy working to revolutionize solid cancer treatment and outcomes. The clinical-stage company's TCR T-cell therapy (TCR-T) is one of the most advanced TCR programs targeting driver mutations in solid tumors with an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of its TCR-T product candidates across six solid cancers. Alaunos is powered by two proprietary platforms: its elegantly efficient non-viral Sleeping Beauty cell engineering platform; and its hunTR® discovery platform, which is expanding its industry-leading library of TCRs against high-frequency driver mutations. Alaunos is a part of an ongoing collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), working to advance the science of TCR therapy. For more information, visit www.alaunos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alex Lobo
Stern Investor Relations
alex.lobo@sternir.com

Media Contact:
Heather Anderson
6 Degrees PR
handerson@6degreespr.com


