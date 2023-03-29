Submit Release
Crane Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; PacWest Bancorp to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crane Co. CR will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 4, replacing PacWest Bancorp PACW which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 5. PacWest Bancorp will replace Nektar Therapeutics NKTR in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 5. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Crane Holdings Co. CR is spinning off new Crane in a transaction expected to be completed on April 4. Following the spin-off, the parent Crane Holdings Co. will have a name change to Crane NXT Co., a symbol change to CXT, and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Nektar Therapeutics is no longer representative of the small cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 4, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Crane (new)

CR

Industrials

April 5, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

PacWest Bancorp

PACW

Financials

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

PacWest Bancorp

PACW

Financials

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crane-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-pacwest-bancorp-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301785233.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

