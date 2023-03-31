Artist/Author Marc English Explores Family History on Kiritimati Expedition to Retrace Grandfather's Epic Journey

Marc English, an artist, author, and educator from Austin, TX, is on a two-month journey spanning Kiritimati. He is retracing the steps of his grandfather, Joe English, who was marooned on the island during the Spanish flu epidemic.
This is an opportunity to reconnect with my family's history and better understand Kiritimati's culture and history.”
— Marc English
KIRITIMATI, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc English, a designer, author, artist, and educator from Austin, Texas, has embarked on a two-month journey spanning Kiritimati, the world's largest coral atoll in the Pacific. He is retracing the steps of his grandfather, Joe English, who was marooned on the island in 1919 during the Spanish Flu pandemic.
English has been entrusted with his grandfather's artifacts, including photographs from 1916-1919, correspondence, and a journal outlining the contract laborers’ mutiny and attempted murder of Joe. English explores the overlapping cultures of the missionary Catholic and Protestant colonizers and the history of the South Pacific, France, the British Empire, and the United States, around which a now-multinational corporation, Unilever, is connected.
In a statement, Marc English said, "It has been profound to walk the same beaches and coral sand roads, as did my grandfather and explore the island where he spent several years of his life. This is an opportunity to reconnect with my family's history and better understand Kiritimati's culture and history. I am excited to share my experience with the world."
English will document his journey through watercolors, sketches, and photographs during his expedition. He plans to spend two months revisiting locations on Kiritimati, including London, Paris, Algeria, Poland, and other places named by the French missionary who leased the island. He will also visit the debris-strewn shore of the Bay of Wrecks and stand upon the lone 30' high point of Kiritimati called "Joe's Hill," where his grandfather once declared himself King of Christmas Island.
English's journey is an attempt to explore his family history and discover how, despite generations and geography, we are all more connected than we think. He is excited to share his experience with the world and hopes to inspire others to explore their own family histories. Read English's travel journal at King Joe 1916-2023, and following his journey on Instagram @marc_english and Facebook @marc.english.
ABOUT MARC ENGLISH
Marc English is a highly experienced design professional with over three decades of industry expertise. He has served as a Visiting Professor at the Universidad Francisco Marroquín School of Business in Guatemala City and as a Graduate Professor at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Additionally, he has taught at various institutions across the United States and Mexico. Marc earned his BFA with honors from the Massachusetts College of Art + Design and a Certificate of study under Massimo Vignelli from Harvard University. He has been a juror for design and advertising competitions since 1993 and a guest speaker at professional and institutional venues and conferences across the United States. As a communication design studio principal, Marc has managed all aspects of his studio's operations, focusing on corporate identity/branding. His clientele ranges from local to international clients in healthcare, aviation, technology, entertainment, retail, and arts industries. Marc authored the book Designing Identity: Graphic Design as a Business Strategy and has received recognition for his work from several prestigious organizations, including AIGA, Graphis, and the American Center for Design. English’s work can also be found in the collections of the Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe, Hamburg, Germany, the Merrill C. Berman Collection, New York, and the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitano, México City. Outside of his professional work, Marc is an adventurer at heart. He has led rock bands, snowshoed solo across the Continental Divide, kayaked the Pecos River, and ridden camels in the Sahara. He is a motorcycle enthusiast and has completed 7000+ and 10,000+ mile trips. He continues to inspire young designers through his teaching and mentorship.
