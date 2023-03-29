NxTide Helps Companies Build Successful Remote Software Development Teams

NxTide is a Poland-based software development company that helps businesses establish their own IT departments, as well as build and manage remote software development teams. The company offers three engagement models that cater to businesses of different sizes and needs: Software Team Extension, Dedicated Software Team, and IT Development Hub.

The Software Team Extension engagement model is suitable for businesses that require additional capacity or competencies for their existing teams. This partially managed team works within the client's processes and typically consists of 1-5 developers. The delivery time for this engagement model is between 0-2 months.

The Dedicated Software Team engagement model is ideal for businesses that require a fully managed, cross-functional team to work on goals set by the client. This model does not require IT personnel on the client's side and typically consists of 5-20 developers. The delivery time for this engagement model is between 1-4 months.

The IT Development Hub engagement model is the best solution for scale-ups and corporations looking for long-term engagement and cost optimization. This model typically consists of 20+ developers and requires a delivery time of 3-6 months.

NxTide has helped many small, medium, and large companies build successful remote software development teams or IT hubs located in Poland. Some of the businesses they have worked with include Atom Bank, Frost, Webinterpret, and Withhealth.

For example, when Atom Bank contacted NxTide in June 2021, the company helped establish an entirely new, remote team for the UK's first fully digital bank. NxTide also assisted KodyPay, a mobile payment startup, in scaling their software development team by adding experienced developers to their existing team and integrating them with the local team in Berkshire, England.

Poland has become a popular location for big tech companies to open their IT hubs due to the high ranking of Polish software developers in global IT skills ranks. Corporations like Google, Amazon, and Revolut have established their IT hubs in cities like Krakow, Warsaw, Poznan, Gdansk, Katowice, and Lodz.

NxTide's software development teams are skilled in various technologies, including ReactJs, NodeJs, Java, .NET, iOS & Swift, and Android & Kotlin. The company also provides a knowledge hub that includes guides to offshore and nearshore software development, as well as build operate transfer - the new trend in IT outsourcing services.

NxTide aims to help innovative, forward-thinking companies scale their IT departments and build successful remote software development teams. With their years of experience and dedication to their clients' success, NxTide is a trusted partner for businesses looking to establish their IT presence in Poland - nearshore software development center as well as offshore software development center.

Media Contact

NxTide

Marcin

Poland