World's Largest Collegiate Fencing Event to be Hosted in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Schools both near and far will be in attendance, with the University of Michigan team returning in pursuit of a three-peat of the overall championship title.
Visit Fort Wayne is a Sponsor of the Collegiate Club Championships
Absolute Fencing Gear is the Official Equipment Sponsor of the Collegiate Club Championships
USACFC is holding its national championships at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone on April 1-2.
USACFC is excited to welcome athletes, coaches, and fencing enthusiasts from across the country to the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone for our annual National Championships”
— Joanna Klatzman Higgison
FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs (USACFC) are holding its national championships at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone on April 1-2. 40 men's and women's teams are expected to compete, with 1,100 attendees over the two-day event.
"The United States Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs is excited to welcome athletes, coaches, and fencing enthusiasts from across the country to the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone for our annual National Championships." Said USACFC President, Joanna Klatzman Higgison.
The USACFC College Fencing Club National Championships are the largest collegiate fencing tournament in the world. This year's event is hosted by Visit Fort Wayne and Turnstone, in partnership with Absolute Fencing Gear, and is free to the public. Schools both near and far will be in attendance, with the University of Michigan team returning in pursuit of a three-peat of the overall championship title.
"We are thrilled to welcome the best collegiate fencing athletes from across the country to Turnstone and Fort Wayne in pursuit of the 2023 National Championship title," said Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO. "Turnstone's Olympic and Paralympic Training Site facilities are a great match to the largest college fencing event in the world."
About the USACFC
The Mission of the United States Association of College Fencing Clubs, Inc. (d/b/a USACFC) is to be organized for non-profit, charitable or educational purposes, namely to foster national fencing competition at the collegiate level; organize an annual national championship; and promote these activities in the United States. USACFC was first established in 2003 to educate and promote fencing at the collegiate level throughout the United States. The organization began with 13 teams and has grown to over 45 member teams since its inception. USACFC is a Pennsylvania Non-Profit Corporation approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt Public Charity. Contributions to USACFC are tax deductible to U.S. taxpayers to the extent permitted by law and the Internal Revenue Code. For more information, please visit www.usacfc.org
Questions or Interview Requests?
Joanna Klatzman Higgison, USACFC President
president@usacfc.org
-or-
Jazmin Zavala, Visit Fort Wayne Sports Sales Manager
jazmin@visitfortwayne.com
(260) 424-3700
-or-
Stasha Carrasquillo, Turnstone Chief Marketing Officer
stasha@turnstone.org
(260) 484-5059
-or-
Gary Lu, Absolute Fencing Gear Founder
info@absolutefencinggear.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.