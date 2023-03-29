Promising Tacoma Startup Expands Restaurant Staffing Pilot Program

Tacoma Startup Serve Reserves, a recruiting & on-demand staffing platform for the food & beverage industry, is expanding their Washington State pilot program.
This isn’t just another gig working app to generate revenue out of the service industry. We’ve got a deeper passion here. We understand their needs.””
— Jennifer Selvaggia, CEO & Founder of Serve Reserves
TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serve Reserves Technologies is expanding their Washington State pilot program ahead of pre-seed funding. The Tacoma-based startup is a recruiting and on-demand staffing platform for the food and beverage industry.
Placing #1 Globally several times during their participation in the Pioneer Remote Accelerator, Serve Reserves was recently selected for the WTIA Cohort Startup Program. They also have been placed in the “10 Top Technology Development Startups and Companies in Washington” by F6S, the self-funded company is gaining traction and anticipating pre-seed fundraising in late 2023.
Gig work is a relatively new concept in the food and beverage retail industry, and Serve Reserves Technologies has been developing a concept since 2018 to tailor the concept of On-Demand Staffing to the specific needs of restaurants.
“This isn’t just another gig working app to generate revenue out of the service industry. We’ve got a deeper passion here,” says Jen Selvaggia, Founder. “We’re building tools and programs to support growth and operations for both industry workers and businesses. We understand their needs.”
Their micro-pilot program in Tacoma last fall generated over 300 signups by bartenders, servers, line and prep cooks, baristas and more. These “Reservers” post availability and pick up shifts offered by bars, restaurants, cafes and more.
With nearly 30 restaurant participants, the early pilot showed promising results–68 bookings with 5 star ratings and two dropped shifts.
Serve Reserves offers shift pick-ups, along with a job board that is free to retailers. Additional services include Working Interview programs to book staff for one or more shifts on a trial-before-hire basis.
This Working Interview program resulted in 3 direct hires, and one successful integration of a desperately needed Back of House Cook graduating from entry level bussing to a full time role.
Founders Jen Selvaggia and Haden Gienger share over two decades of service industry experience–from front and back of house to restaurant and cafe ownership-and previous successful entrepreneurship, along with prior experience in major player companies such as Uber, Microsoft, Boeing and more.
Co-Founder Haden Gienger added insight. “We are service industry workers, and programs we roll out will maintain the heart of the industry. App developers can create platforms, but without the heart and first-hand knowledge only the service industry insiders know, they will continue to fall short for the users.”
Serve Reserves Technologies
Serve Reserves is a recruiting and on-demand staffing platform for food and beverage industry retailers. Serve Reserves provides a free job board, temporary and temp-to-hire services. Founded by two service industry workers and former entrepreneurs, the vision of the company includes affordable staffing and recruiting options, along with expanded support and programs for workers and business alike.
