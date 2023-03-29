Take 5 Car Wash® opens 400th site in McKinney, Texas; Supports Children's Health

The retailer joined forces with vendors to donate $28,000 to the Children's Medical Center Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Take 5 Car Wash® celebrated the grand opening of its 400th car wash located in McKinney, Texas. A leading express car wash provider in the U.S., Take 5 Car Wash now operates 25 washes in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With its new greenfield location, the business has more than doubled its total footprint since being acquired by Driven Brands in August 2020.

In celebration of this milestone, Take 5 Car Wash organized a $28,000 donation to Children's Health. Take 5 Car Wash and several of its partners in the McKinney project, 3D Construction, Bear Services, NCS, Perry Construction, Signs Unlimited, and Spinoff Construction, each made a $4,000 donation. Attendees of the 400th site festivities also helped assemble 200 activity bags with Take 5 coloring books and crayons to deliver to Children's Medical Center Plano.

"Given our significant presence in Dallas-Fort Worth across both our Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash brands, this was a perfect place to open our 400th location," said John Teddy, president and EVP at Take 5 Car Wash. "We want to be a difference maker in this incredible community, and we are delighted to support Children's Health and their important mission to make life better for children. We are incredibly thankful to our partners for helping make this happen."

Take 5 Car Wash's 400th site is just one of the major milestones for the business this week. The brand launched its largest giveaway ever and introduced a new mascot, the Take 5 Official Pigeon. Starting March 28, Take 5 Car Wash is gifting over 60,000 free car washes in select markets to people who claim their cars were dirtied by the Take 5 Official Pigeon.

Anyone can visit Take5.com/Pigeon to track the Take 5 Official Pigeon's location and submit their claim for a chance at a free car wash in Dallas, Nashville, Denver, Salt Lake City, Memphis, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, Little Rock, Birmingham, New Orleans, and Columbus, OH.

The newest Take 5 Car Wash is located at 4950 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070. An extension of the Take 5 brand, it joins more than 50 Take 5 Oil Change stores in the greater Dallas area.

As with all of Take 5 Car Wash's sites, the new wash is equipped with Take 5's proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All Professional® wash and wax formulas, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash. Customers also have access to Take 5 Car Wash's complimentary Pro5 Detail Center, with high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All Professional® Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels.

About Take 5 Car Wash

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Take 5 Car Wash® is the largest express car wash operator in the U.S. with 400 sites nationwide. Take 5 Car Wash was established in 2020 on the foundation of delivering a fast, friendly, and convenient car wash experience with a customer- and people-first culture. Growth and performance for the business is driven by national procurement, marketing, and training programs. Take 5 Car Wash is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, and Driven Brands Car Wash, the largest car wash operator in the world with more than 1,000 locations in 14 countries. For more information, visit http://www.take5.com/car-wash.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,800 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $2.0 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.6 billion in system-wide sales.

