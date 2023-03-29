RecNation enters the "Volunteer State" with its first RV & Boat storage facility in Nashville, Tennessee

Positioned to Deliver Best-in-Class Recreational Storage Services to one of the Fastest-Growing Metro's in the U.S.

Marks the 44th Acquisition & First Entry into Tennessee expanding the RecNation platform to Five States

RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicles and marine storage facilities, today announced that it has acquired its first premier recreational storage facility in "The Music City" Nashville, Tennessee.

RecNation is the first institutional grade specialized storage company created to serve the growing need for recreational vehicle storage. The Company is focused on designing, building and operating premium recreational and marine storage facilities, as well as developing full-service recreational hubs across the country in an effort to cultivate a national community of outdoor enthusiasts. As a leading, best-in-class storage operator in the U.S., the Company has quickly expanded its footprint to serve a growing base of customers looking for safe, secure storage for their beloved toys.

The new facility is RecNation's 44th location in the U.S. and first facility in Nashville, Tennessee which is one of the fastest growing regions in the country. The city, which is known as "Music City" is quickly becoming one of the top residential locations and sought-after travel destinations for families of all ages. People come from all over the world to visit Nashville to experience all of the world famous bars and music venues. Over the past two decades the city has seen a tremendous influx of migration from people all around the country moving to the area because of the appealing quality of life the area has to offer.

The world famous Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and Country Music Hall of Fame and dozens of other famous bars and music venues are located in Nashville. In addition to all the music venues located in the city, outside the city there are beautiful outdoor attractions including the Great Smoky Mountains, Priest Lake and Cumberland River which draws millions of visitors each year. With these attractions comes significant opportunity to provide modernized, safe and professional storage services for locals and visitors across the region looking for a place to store their marine and recreational vehicles.

"We are really excited to complete our first acquisition in "Music City" furthering our plans to expand across all of the SunBelt states which are benefiting from a tremendous migration from people all across the country which are attracted to the great quality of life Nashville has to offer. Over the next few quarters, we are planning to expand to half a dozen additional locations in the state," said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder and Chief Camper of RecNation. "Nashville has so much to offer for adventure seekers, and we look forward to bringing exceptional storage capabilities and services to Nashville that lets customers find peace of mind when storing their toys and allows them to focus on the fun. We expect our new RecRental RV rental program will be well received given how many great local parks and outdoor activities are available for the casual camper which is a win win for our customers and other outdoor enthusiasts."

The new facility will offer storage units with all of the premier amenities and services that RecNation customers across the country have come to expect – including well-lit driveways, 24-hour accessibility, electrical outlets, dump facilities and 24/7 video surveillance. As part of this acquisition, RecNation also acquired three other facilities in Tuscon Arizona, Houston, Texas and Galveston, Texas adding to the Company's growing portfolio. This acquisition builds upon RecNation's expansion over the past year, and the Company now has facilities located in over 50% of the country's largest and fastest growing cities. Over the next year RecNation plans to expand to 50 additional locations across the SunBelt states as it expands its nationwide platform.

About RecNation

RecNation acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. As the first institutional grade, specialized storage company created to serve the growing storage needs for both recreational and marine vehicles, RecNation has solidified its position as the leading recreational storage operator in the nation. Since its inception in 2020, the Company has significantly expanded its footprint across Texas, Florida, Arizona, Kansas and Tennessee to serve a growing community of outdoor and recreational enthusiasts seeking a secure facility to secure their vehicles.

The company also recently launched the RecRental RV rental program which allows outside customers rent RV's from RecNation's customers who want to be able to generate some extra income from their vehicle investments.

In December of 2021, RecNation partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. a private investment management firm and WOJO Capital Partners LLC to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine storage enthusiasts across the nation.

To learn more and find a storage location near you, visit: https://www.recnationstorage.com/boat-rv-storage-locations/tennessee/.

